Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test: Here are its top safety features

Bharat NCAP has crash tested the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, and it has passed with a 5-star rating. The MPV scored 30.43/ 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45/49 in Child Occupant Protection (COP). The Invicto is the fourth Maruti Suzuki vehicle to be crash tested by Bharat NCAP. Till now, the organisation has tested the Dzire, Baleno and Victoris. Maruti Suzuki Invicto is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross.

The Invicto comes loaded with safety features which help it to secure such a high rating on the crash test chart. Here is a detailed list of them.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto: Standard safety features

As standard, the Invicto comes with six airbags, rear view camera, electronic parking brake with autohold, anti-lock braking system with EBD, Vehicle Stability Control and Emergency Call with SOS button. There are also seat belt reminders, ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear disc brakes and speed warning buzzer.

The higher variant, Alpha + comes with a 360-degree parking camera with dynamic guidelines, front parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, auto-dimming IRVM, rear window defogger and anti-theft security system.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto safety rating

The Invicto scored an impressive 30.43 out of 32 points for Adult Occupant Protection (AOP). The MPV performed exceptionally well in both the frontal offset deformable barrier test (14.43/16) and the side impact test (16/16). The side pole impact test also cleared the safety benchmarks.

Standard safety equipment such as dual frontal airbags, side curtain airbags, seatbelt pretensioners, and load limiters played a crucial role in ensuring top marks.

Among the best for child safety

When it comes to Child Occupant Protection (COP), the Invicto earned 45 out of 49 points, making it one of the safest MPVs for young passengers. The model achieved a perfect dynamic score of 24/24, ensuring maximum safety in crash simulations for both 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies.

The vehicle comes equipped with ISOFIX anchor points and is compatible with i-Size compliant child seats. An airbag cut-off switch adds an extra layer of protection.

Safety tech as standard

Beyond crash performance, Maruti Suzuki has ensured that the Invicto is loaded with advanced safety technologies across all trims. Features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection systems, and seat belt reminders for all rows are standard fitments.

Tested variants

The Bharat NCAP assessment was carried out on the Alpha+ 7-seater and Zeta+ 8-seater variants of the Invicto. The MPV, which has a kerb weight of 1,946 kg, is built on Maruti Suzuki’s strong-hybrid 2.0L CVT platform.