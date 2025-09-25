Skoda Octavia RS pre-bookings to open on Oct 6. 5 things to know about performance sedan

Skoda Auto India is gearing up to bring back the Octavia RS, one of its most popular performance sedans, with pre-bookings starting on October 6, 2025. The model will arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), and only a limited number of units are expected to be available, adding to its exclusivity. Prices will be revealed on October 17, while deliveries are set to begin from November 6. Get Launch Updates on Skoda Octavia RS Notify me Notify me The Skoda Octavia RS unveiled at Auto Expo 2025, features a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 264 bhp, reaching 0-100 kmph in 6.4 seconds. (HT Photo)

Limited availability and launch timeline

The Octavia RS will be launched in early November, but enthusiasts will need to act fast—reports suggest that just 100 units will be allocated for India. With pre-bookings opening online on October 6, this will be a niche product catering to buyers who value exclusivity. We are expecting that it will be priced around ₹50 lakh mark.

(Also read: Skoda Kylaq now available through CSD stores across India)

Engine and performance

At its heart, the Octavia RS gets a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine producing 261 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The sedan sprints from 0–100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. Built on the versatile MQB Evo platform, the RS promises thrilling performance while not compromising a lot on everyday practicality.

Sporty exterior design

Visually, the Octavia RS sets itself apart from the standard Octavia with a honeycomb grille, larger air intakes, gloss-black elements on the grille frame, diffuser, and window surrounds, along with bold RS badging. Sporty alloy wheels and blacked-out tailpipes complete the aggressive stance, making it instantly recognisable as a performance-oriented model.

Premium interior and features

Inside, the Octavia RS embraces a sporty, all-black theme highlighted by red contrast stitching. It comes equipped with sports seats that feature lumbar support and a massage function for added comfort. Tech highlights include a digital Virtual Cockpit, a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a head-up display, wireless charging with active cooling, rear AC vents, and USB-C fast charging ports.

(Also read: Skoda Kodiaq Lounge launched at ₹39.99 lakh. Everything you should know)

Safety

Safety will be a strong focus, with the Octavia RS likely to be equipped with multiple airbags and advanced driver-assist features such as fatigue detection, auto parking, and remote parking. There will also be traction control, stability control, ABS and EBD, among others on offer.