Skoda Kylaq now available through CSD stores across India. Check out the prices

Skoda Auto India has announced that its all-new SUV, the Kylaq, will now be available through the Canteen Stores Department (CSD) across the country. This initiative makes the SUV accessible at subsidised rates, exclusively for India’s armed forces personnel, thereby honouring those who serve and protect the nation. Personalised Offers on Skoda Kodiaq Check Offers Check Offers The Kylaq is the most affordable vehicle that the brand sells in India.

About CSD

The Canteen Stores Department, under the Ministry of Defence, is among the largest retail chains in India, offering products at concessional prices to defence personnel. The inclusion of Skoda’s Kylaq strengthens the department’s product portfolio, especially in the SUV segment.

The Kylaq

Built on the MQB-A0-IN platform, the Kylaq is a made-in-India SUV developed with European expertise. It has earned a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection, making it one of the safest SUVs in its category. The Kylaq is powered by a 1.0 TSI engine, available with either a six-speed torque converter automatic or a six-speed manual transmission. The engine output stands at around 115 bhp whereas the torque is rated for 178 Nm.

(Also read: Skoda is developing a new, affordable EV tailored for India: CEO Klaus Zellmer)

Pricing through CSD

Eligible armed forces personnel can avail the Kylaq at special CSD prices (ex-showroom):

Kylaq Signature: ₹8,09,994 (1.0 MT) / ₹9,00,044 (1.0 AT)

Kylaq Signature+: ₹9,30,428 (1.0 MT) / ₹10,31,209 (1.0 AT)

Kylaq Prestige: ₹10,76,116 (1.0 MT) / ₹11,63,417 (1.0 AT)

Expanding business avenues

Skoda Auto India is also focusing on strengthening its presence across certified pre-owned markets, government agencies, and other fleet channels, while continuing to enhance corporate and rural outreach.

(Also read: Skoda Kodiaq Lounge launched at ₹39.99 lakh. Everything you should know)

Skoda Kodiaq Lounge launched

Skoda recently quietly introduced a new base variant of the Kodiaq. It is called Lounge and is priced at ₹39.99 lakh ex-showroom. What is special about this variant is that it comes only as a 5-seater whereas the Sportline and the Selection L&K are offered as 7-seater.

It is offered in just three colours - Moon White, Magic Black and Graphite Grey. The brand has opted for Mazeno alloy wheels that measure 18 inches in size. The interior gets a two-spoke steering wheel instead of a three-spoke unit. Because it is a base variant, it does misses out on a few features.

There are no changes to the engine. So, it continues to use a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 200 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 320 Nm. It comes mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox along with a 4x4 drivetrain.