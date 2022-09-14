Embarrassment for Bhagwant Mann as BMW says 'no plans for Punjab plant'

German luxury car maker BMW said on Wednesday it has no plans to set up an auto parts manufacturing unit in Punjab, a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led-state government announced the automobile giant agreed to do so. On Tuesday, the Punjab government had said chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who is on a week-long visit to Germany, showcased his government’s work to promote industry after which BMW agreed to set up the unit.

“The efforts of CM Bhagwant Mann to rope in major investments from Germany bore fruit as leading auto giant BMW agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in the state,” the chief minister’s office (CMO) tweeted.

The company, however, on Wednesday said in a statement, “BMW Group India has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab.”

The statement added that the BMW Group has its “sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market”.

“Along with cars and motorcycles, BMW Group’s activities in India comprise financial services for its premium clientele. BMW India and BMW India Financial Services are 100 per cent subsidiaries of the BMW Group and are headquartered in Gurgaon,” the statement added.

The BMW Group is "firmly committed to its Indian operations with its manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and a well-developed dealer network across major metropolitans", it also said.

Mann had claimed that the unit would give a major boost to industrial growth in Punjab and open new employment avenues for the youth. He had also invited BMW to collaborate with Punjab in the e-mobility sector.