EMotorad launches foldable e-bike at 49,999. Details here: Report

Electric vehicle company EMotorad has launched the Doodle v2 at ₹49,999. According to a report by HT auto on Monday, this electric bike is an upgraded version of EMotorad's existing Doodle.

The Doodle v2 can be bought from the company's website and also through Amazon and Flipkart. The e-bike is foldable and can be easily carried around.

“Get in the mood for adventure with the foldable DOODLE the SUV of eBikes. Fold it and put it in the boot of your car and get away with the ideal cruiser to conquer the dunes,” EMotorad says on its website.

The Doodle v2 has a speed of 25 kilometres per hour (kmph) and a range of 55+km.

The e-bike has a 10.4 Ah 36V Lithium-Ion battery and a 250W Rear Hub Motor.

In three hours, the Doodle v2 can charge up to 80%. It has Dual Disc brakes, 20" x 4.0" CST All Terrain Tyres and a 7-Speed Shimano Tourney.

When it comes to the e-bike's display, the Doodle v2 gets an M5 Multifunctional LCD.

The e-bike is currently available in only black colour.

EMotorad has said the Doodle v2 all-new pedal sensor amplifies the rider's effort and makes the ride seamless with quick and accurate adjustments.

Kunal Gupta, the chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of the company said the e-bike's tough exterior and fat tyres not only make it stable and able to ride on any terrain but also provides a flexible form that fits in the trunk of a car, according to the HT Auto report on Monday.

