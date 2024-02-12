 Entry-level cars below ₹5 lakh witness a sharp decline in demand - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Car and Bike / Entry-level cars below 5 lakh witness a sharp decline in demand

Entry-level cars below 5 lakh witness a sharp decline in demand

ByHT News Desk
Feb 12, 2024 06:45 PM IST

Demand for entry-level cars below ₹5 lakh has sharply declined in India, with their market share dropping from 33.6% in 2015 to 0.03% in 2023.

The demand for entry-level cars priced below 5 lakh has sharply declined among Indian customers. Over the last few years, consumers have shown a preference for cars with advanced features and higher safety ratings, leading to a significant shift in the market. In 2015, cars below 5 lakh held a market share of 33.6 per cent, but by 2023, this figure plummeted to 0.03 per cent. Notably, even affordable models from Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car-selling company, are witnessing a drop in sales, reported Live Hindustan.

Entry-level car sales have decreased in India. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Entry-level car sales have decreased in India. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

ALSO READ- Self-driving Waymo car set on fire in San Francisco

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Substantial increase in the price of entry-level cars

During the past five years, the prices of cars in the sub- 5 lakh segment have experienced a substantial increase of 65 per cent. In comparison, vehicles in the SUV segment, luxury cars, and sedans have seen a comparatively lower price hike of 24 per cent. The decline in sales is evident in Maruti Suzuki's affordable models like autos and S-Presso.

On the contrary, cars priced between 7 to 8 lakh, such as Baleno, Brezza, Grand Vitara, and Maruti Suzuki, have witnessed higher sales.

ALSO READ- Elon Musk's Tesla sold only 1 electric car in South Korea in January. Here's why

Why has the sales declined?

Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer at Maruti Suzuki, said that the decrease in demand for economical cars is not solely due to reduced incomes following the Covid pandemic. Instead, customers are now prioritising cars with enhanced connectivity features, superior family safety ratings, entertainment options, and stylish designs. The trend indicates a willingness among consumers to invest in vehicles equipped with larger infotainment screens, 360-degree cameras, and sunroofs.

ALSO READ- ‘Mr Bean’ actor Rowan Atkinson faces flak over his article on EVs. What he said

Despite the economic challenges posed by the pandemic, consumers are willing to spend on cars that offer a more comprehensive and modern driving experience, the report added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On