Follow these safety tips while refuelling your car at a fuel station

Refuelling an internal combustion engine vehicle can be hazardous if proper safety tips are not followed. Petrol and diesel fuels are highly flammable, and fuel stations store large amounts of these combustible fuels in their tanks. It is essential to follow stringent safety protocols while refuelling to prevent potential fires or accidents at petrol pumps.

Petrol and diesel fuels are highly flammable, and fuel stations store large amounts of these combustible fuels in their tanks. (Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Kia's 2023 EV6 available for bookings starting April 15

To ensure safety when refuelling at a petrol pump, it's important to follow these essential safety tips:

1.Turn off engine switch

It's crucial to turn off the engine switch while refuelling your vehicle, even though there may not have been any reported accidents due to not doing so. The highly flammable nature of petrol and diesel means that even a small accident can quickly escalate into a major fire. There's a risk of fuel dribbling through the nozzle, creating a potential fire hazard. The engine components are involved in a combustion process, which means sparks of fire are present.

Also Read | San Francisco set to become 1st US city with two robotaxis?

2.Keep away from fire

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fuel stations are filled with large amounts of combustible materials that pose a significant risk of ignition. A small spark of fire can quickly turn the area into an inferno. It is important to take precautions to prevent such incidents. Never use any item at a fuel station that could ignite a fire, such as a lighter or matchstick. Even if you're a smoker, it's important not to light a cigarette at a fuel station. Additionally, ensure that children don't use magnifying glasses or any other items that could cause a fire.

3.Switch off your cell phone

Scientific evidence suggests that cell phones emit radiation, which could pose a potential threat of explosion if the device gets heated up. This could lead to a chain reaction, resulting in a major fire incident at a fuel station. Therefore, it's important to avoid talking on your mobile phone while at a fuel station. Always switch off your phone before entering the petrol pump or at least refrain from using it while inside the bunk to minimize the risk of any potential hazards.

4.Keep kids safe

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ensure that children are under supervision while at a fuel station. With large vehicles manoeuvring at petrol stations, it's essential to instruct children to remain in a safe place while refuelling. Safety should always come first and should never be taken lightly as fuel stations can quickly turn into dangerous places due to the high levels of stored fuel.

5.Don’t forget valuables

Forgetting things is a common occurrence, such as leaving your cell phone on the top of your car and driving off, or neglecting to close the lid of the fuel tank after refuelling. It's essential to be mindful and take all your belongings with you when leaving the fuel pump to minimize the risk of losing them. In the event of a fuel spill, inform the petrol pump attendant immediately and do not start the engine.

Dangers of refueling with engine on

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

-It is strongly advised not to fill fuel while the engine is running due to several potential risks. One of the primary reasons is the risk of static electricity. Static electricity is generated when imbalanced electric charges remain within or on the surface of a conducting material. This could lead to the generation of sparks, and since fuel vapours are abundant at a petrol station and near the car while fuel is being filled, a possible combustion could occur.

-Starting your car while fuelling is even riskier than leaving the car running while refuelling. While starting/cranking the engine, there is more usage of fuel and electricity to start quickly, and the starter motor will also be running at the same time, creating an additional field of charge. As such, it is essential to turn off the engine and avoid using any electronic devices while refuelling to ensure maximum safety.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.