For Tata Motors, Nexon top-selling car in November. See list

Nexon, a compact SUV manufactured by Tata Motors, was its best-selling model in November, according to the company's sales breakup for the said month. Citing the data, HT's sister website Live Hindustan has reported that Nexon sold 15,871 units last month, up 61% from the same period in 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Dzire tops sales charts among sedans in November: Report

Overall, Tata Motors' total sales for November stood at 46,040 units, and 29,780 units for November last year. Here are the details.

Rank Model November 2022 November 2021 Difference (Growth %) 1. Nexon 15,871 9,831 6,040 (61.44%) 2. Punch 12,131 6,110 6,021 (98.54%) 3. Tiago 5,097 4,998 99 (1.98%) 4. Altroz 5,084 3,025 2,059 (68.07%) 5. Tigor 4,301 1,785 2,516 (140.95%) 6. Harrier 2,119 2,607 -488 (-18.72%) 7. Safari 1,437 1,424 13 (0.91%)

Tata Nexon features and specifications

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interestingly, Nexon topped the sales charts despite Tata discontinuing as many as six variants of the car; the domestic automaker is also working on a next-generation model of the SUV.

Nexon offers two engine options to customers: a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo unit, and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel one. While the former produces maximum power and peak torque of 120 bhp and 170 Nm respectively, the latter generates 110 bhp power and 260 Nm torque. Both options get a 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT gearbox.

It has features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), digital LCD instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, height adjustable driver seat, power adjustable outside rear view mirror (ORVM), cornering fog lamp, electric sunroof etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The model is priced between ₹7.60 lakh and ₹14.08 lakh (both ex-showroom).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON