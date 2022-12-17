Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
For Tata Motors, Nexon top-selling car in November. See list

Published on Dec 17, 2022 05:19 PM IST

The compact SUV sold 15,871 units last month, up 61% from the same period in 2021. With 12,131 units sold in November, Punch came second.

Tata Nexon is the first model in the compact SUV segment to offer an automatic for both petrol and diesel options to attract a wider set of customers.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Nexon, a compact SUV manufactured by Tata Motors, was its best-selling model in November, according to the company's sales breakup for the said month. Citing the data, HT's sister website Live Hindustan has reported that Nexon sold 15,871 units last month, up 61% from the same period in 2021.

Overall, Tata Motors' total sales for November stood at 46,040 units, and 29,780 units for November last year. Here are the details.

RankModelNovember 2022November 2021Difference (Growth %)
1.Nexon15,8719,8316,040 (61.44%)
2.Punch12,1316,1106,021 (98.54%)
3.Tiago5,0974,99899 (1.98%)
4.Altroz5,0843,0252,059 (68.07%)
5.Tigor4,3011,7852,516 (140.95%)
6.Harrier2,1192,607-488 (-18.72%)
7.Safari1,4371,42413 (0.91%)

Tata Nexon features and specifications

Interestingly, Nexon topped the sales charts despite Tata discontinuing as many as six variants of the car; the domestic automaker is also working on a next-generation model of the SUV.

Nexon offers two engine options to customers: a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo unit, and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel one. While the former produces maximum power and peak torque of 120 bhp and 170 Nm respectively, the latter generates 110 bhp power and 260 Nm torque. Both options get a 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT gearbox.

It has features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), digital LCD instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel, height adjustable driver seat, power adjustable outside rear view mirror (ORVM), cornering fog lamp, electric sunroof etc.

The model is priced between 7.60 lakh and 14.08 lakh (both ex-showroom).

