Tata Nexon's six variants to be discontinued in India: Report

Published on Nov 07, 2022 11:55 AM IST

Tata Nexon has been equipped with features including touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cooled storage console, push-button start, connected car tech etc. On the other hand, it attained a five star rating at the global NCAP crash text.

Tata Nexon is the first model in the compact SUV segment to offer an automatic for both petrol and diesel options to attract a wider set of customers.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Tata Motors continues to dominate the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment, having known for regularly upgrading its lineup. Recently, the automobile giant has announced big changes in its variant lineup. It has decided to stop the sales of some SUV variants in India, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported.

Its SUV Tata Nexon is among the major competitors along with Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahinda XUV300 among others. Its starting price is at 7.60 lakh. According to the report, Tata has ended the sales of Nexon's six variants including XZ, XZA, XZ+(O), XZA+(O), XZ+(O) Dark and XZA+(O) Dark. To replace these variants, the company is set to introduce XZ+(HS), XZ+(L) and XZ+(P). However, the Dark, Kaziranga and other variants will be sold in the market.

It is believed that Tata is also working on the next-generation model of Nexon. This model is expected be based on Tata Nexon's ALFA platform. Its design will undergo an upgrade which will have an updated cabin and different powertrain. The new generation model might be presented with Tata Safari Facelift and Harrier Facelift at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

