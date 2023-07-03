Harley-Davidson to launch its X440 bike. Features, price, launch live stream

Harley-Davidson is set to unveil its bike X440 today at 7:20 pm. Developed in partnership with Hero MotoCorp, the US-based premium automobile is said to keep the price range at an affordable point. Harley-Davidson X440

All you need to know about Harley-Davidson X440

1) Harley-Davidson X440 will be powered by a 440cc single-cylinder engine that is oil-cooled.

2) The design of the Harley-Davidson X440 includes a bulky front end with a large square-shaped fuel tank. The seat is a single piece that smoothly transitions into the pillion section.

3) It will be equipped with MRF tires that have a retro tread pattern. The front wheel will be 18 inches in size, while the rear wheel will be 17 inches.

4) In terms of brakes, the motorcycle will have a single disc brake for both the front and rear wheels, and it will come with dual-channel ABS as a standard feature.

5) The X440 model has a tubular frame construction and comes with twin shock absorbers that can be adjusted for preload. The bike also has sturdy grab rails on each side and a simple-looking exhaust system.

What will be the price Harley-Davidson X440?

Harley-Davidson X440 is said to be one of the most affordable bikes in the segment. The expected price is ₹2.7 lahks (ex-showroom). This will bring the motorcycle in competition with other popular models such as the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Honda H'ness CB350, and Benelli Imperiale 400.

How to watch Harley-Davidson X440 launch live stream?

To watch the launch event of the Harley-Davidson X440, you can tune in to the official YouTube channel of Harley-Davidson India where it will be live-streamed on Monday at 7:20 pm.

