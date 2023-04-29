Home / Car Bike / Honda's 2023 PCX 160 debuts in Indonesia: All you need to know

Honda's 2023 PCX 160 debuts in Indonesia: All you need to know

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 29, 2023 03:44 PM IST

In Indoensia, Honda has priced the 2-wheeler at 32,620,000 Indonesian Rupiah (approx. ₹1.82 lakh).

Honda has launched the 2023 PCX 160 maxi-scooter in Indonesia, giving only minor updates to the existing model. In that country, Honda has priced 2023 PCX 160 at 32,620,000 Indonesian Rupiah (approx. 1.82 lakh).

2023 Honda PCX 160 maxi-scooter
Honda 2023 PCX 160: Engine

The scooter is powered by a 160 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor, that can churn out peak torque and maximum power output of 14 Nm and 16 bhp respectively. The motor is connected to a CVT (continuously variable transmission) gearbox.

The 2023 PCX 160 is being offered in two trims; while one features combined braking system (CBS), the other has anti-lock braking system (ABS).

Honda 2023 PCX 160: Features

Honda has equipped the two-wheeler with features such as a digital instrument console, speedometer, fuel-level indicator, trip meter, USB charging port, external fuel lock, seat lock etc.

Honda 2023 PCX 160: Passenger safety

For passenger safety, 2023 PCX 160 comes loaded with features such as telescopic front forks, dual rear suspension, single-front brakes, rear disc brakes, 14-inch front wheels, 13-inch front wheels, and more.

    HT News Desk

honda indonesia
