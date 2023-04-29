Honda's 2023 PCX 160 debuts in Indonesia: All you need to know

Honda has launched the 2023 PCX 160 maxi-scooter in Indonesia, giving only minor updates to the existing model. In that country, Honda has priced 2023 PCX 160 at 32,620,000 Indonesian Rupiah (approx. ₹1.82 lakh). 2023 Honda PCX 160 maxi-scooter

Honda 2023 PCX 160: Engine

The scooter is powered by a 160 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor, that can churn out peak torque and maximum power output of 14 Nm and 16 bhp respectively. The motor is connected to a CVT (continuously variable transmission) gearbox.

The 2023 PCX 160 is being offered in two trims; while one features combined braking system (CBS), the other has anti-lock braking system (ABS).

Honda 2023 PCX 160: Features

Honda has equipped the two-wheeler with features such as a digital instrument console, speedometer, fuel-level indicator, trip meter, USB charging port, external fuel lock, seat lock etc.

Honda 2023 PCX 160: Passenger safety

For passenger safety, 2023 PCX 160 comes loaded with features such as telescopic front forks, dual rear suspension, single-front brakes, rear disc brakes, 14-inch front wheels, 13-inch front wheels, and more.

