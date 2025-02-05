Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Honda announces discounts up to 1.07 lakh for Elevate, City and previous gen Amaze

ByHT News Desk
Feb 05, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Honda Cars India is rolling out exciting discounts on its best-selling models with savings reaching up to ₹1.07 lakh.

Honda Cars India has announced exciting discounts for its most sought-after cars including Honda Elevate, Honda City and the older model Honda Amaze. Customers can avail of discounts worth up to 1.07 lakh on select models but no timeline for these offers has been mentioned yet. These discounts have been announced following the end of introductory pricing of the new generation Amaze.

Honda Car India is offering discounts up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.07 lakh to buyers on the City, Elevate and older gen Amaze.
Honda Car India is offering discounts up to 1.07 lakh to buyers on the City, Elevate and older gen Amaze.

(Check out all the cars by Honda and their latest news)

Honda Elevate discount

The Honda Elevate is the latest addition in the SUV category by the Japanese manufacturer. It gets special editions such as Black, Signature and Apex to keep buyers interested. The Elevate can now be bought with discounts ranging from 45,000 to 86,100 depending on the variant and model year.

The 2024 model year (MY24) in ZX (MT) variant comes with a maximum discount of 86,100 while the SV, V and VX (MT) variants are being offered with discounts up to 76,100. The Apex Edition gets a price reduction of 65,000.

(Also read: Honda City Apex Limited Edition launched in India, prices start at 13.30 lakh)

The 2025 model year (MY25) of the Elevate sees slightly lower discounts with the ZX (MT) variant being offered with up to 66,100 off. The SV, V and VX (MT) trims get benefits of 56,100 while the Apex Edition (MT) enjoys a discount of 45,000. The CVT versions of the Elevate have also attracted various offers, the ZX (CVT) model is getting a maximum discount of 86,100 and the Apex edition offered in V and VX (CVT) variants is getting an offer of 71,100.

Related watch: Honda Elevate review: Can it take on Korean rivals

Honda Amaze discount

Honda has confirmed that its older-generation Amaze will continue to be sold alongside the newly launched model. The previous-generation Amaze is available with discounts ranging from 57,200 to 1.07 lakh. The E and S variants of the Amaze get benefits of up to 57,200, while the VX variant enjoys the highest discount of 1.07 lakh.

(Also read: Honda Amaze becomes costlier by up to 30,000, introductory pricing ends)

Honda City discount

Honda’s well-loved sedan, the City is also available with attractive deals. Customers can enjoy savings of up to 73,300 on the standard City, while the hybrid version, the City e:HEV, gets even bigger benefits of up to 90,000.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
See More
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On