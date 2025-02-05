Honda announces discounts up to 1.07 lakh for Elevate, City and previous gen Amaze

Honda Cars India has announced exciting discounts for its most sought-after cars including Honda Elevate, Honda City and the older model Honda Amaze. Customers can avail of discounts worth up to ₹1.07 lakh on select models but no timeline for these offers has been mentioned yet. These discounts have been announced following the end of introductory pricing of the new generation Amaze. Honda Car India is offering discounts up to ₹ 1.07 lakh to buyers on the City, Elevate and older gen Amaze.

(Check out all the cars by Honda and their latest news)

Honda Elevate discount

The Honda Elevate is the latest addition in the SUV category by the Japanese manufacturer. It gets special editions such as Black, Signature and Apex to keep buyers interested. The Elevate can now be bought with discounts ranging from ₹45,000 to ₹86,100 depending on the variant and model year.

The 2024 model year (MY24) in ZX (MT) variant comes with a maximum discount of ₹86,100 while the SV, V and VX (MT) variants are being offered with discounts up to ₹76,100. The Apex Edition gets a price reduction of ₹65,000.

(Also read: Honda City Apex Limited Edition launched in India, prices start at ₹13.30 lakh)

The 2025 model year (MY25) of the Elevate sees slightly lower discounts with the ZX (MT) variant being offered with up to ₹66,100 off. The SV, V and VX (MT) trims get benefits of ₹56,100 while the Apex Edition (MT) enjoys a discount of ₹45,000. The CVT versions of the Elevate have also attracted various offers, the ZX (CVT) model is getting a maximum discount of ₹86,100 and the Apex edition offered in V and VX (CVT) variants is getting an offer of 71,100.

Related watch: Honda Elevate review: Can it take on Korean rivals

Honda Amaze discount

Honda has confirmed that its older-generation Amaze will continue to be sold alongside the newly launched model. The previous-generation Amaze is available with discounts ranging from ₹57,200 to ₹1.07 lakh. The E and S variants of the Amaze get benefits of up to ₹57,200, while the VX variant enjoys the highest discount of ₹1.07 lakh.

(Also read: Honda Amaze becomes costlier by up to ₹30,000, introductory pricing ends)

Honda City discount

Honda’s well-loved sedan, the City is also available with attractive deals. Customers can enjoy savings of up to ₹73,300 on the standard City, while the hybrid version, the City e:HEV, gets even bigger benefits of up to ₹90,000.