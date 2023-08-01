Honda begins production of Elevate SUV ahead of September launch

Honda Cars India Limited (HCLI) has announced that Elevate, its upcoming midsize SUV that made its global debut in June, has entered production. The production will take place at the automaker's manufacturing facility in Rajasthan's Tapukara. Honda's upcoming Elevate SUV (Image courtesy: Honda)

“The car is a significant milestone for the company. Ever since its global unveiling, Elevate has received an overwhelming response from customers across the country,” said Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, HCLI, while speaking to HT Auto.

Elevate SUV: Bookings

The bookings opened earlier this month and customers can book their Elevate at a price of ₹21,000. Its launch, as well as the commencement of deliveries, will take place in September, ahead of the festive season.

Elevate SUV: Variants

It will be available across four trims, namely SV, V, VX, and ZX. More than 90% of SUV will be locally produced.

Elevate SUV: Powertrain

It will come powered by a 1.5-litre iVTEC petrol engine, which churns out 119 bhp of maximum power and 145 Nm peak torque. The engine is available with the option of a 6-speed manual gearbox and a CVT.

Elevate SUV: Colour options

The colour options available are: Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Obsidian Orange Pearl, Phoenix Blue Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, and Radiant Red Metallic.

Elevate SUV: Rivals

Upon launch, it will have rivals such as Astor (MG), C3 Aircross (Citroen), Creta (Hyundai), Grand Vitara (Maruti Suzuki), Kushaq (Skoda), Seltos (Kia), Taigun (Volkswagen) and Urban Cruiser Hyryder (Toyota).

