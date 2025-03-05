Honda City, Elevate and City e:HEV attract discounts of up to 90,000. Check details

Honda City, Elevate and City e:HEV are getting benefits of up to ₹90,000. Honda Cars India has announced that these benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits, corporate offers or any other type of offers. Customers can also avail the financial year-end depreciation benefits under the car manufacturer's 'March End Bonanza' offer. The Honda Elevate recently crossed the one lakh sales mark

With these promotions, the Japanese automaker is also seeking to drive sales as the financial year draws to a close. Honda is further offering a 7-year warranty (the regular 3-year warranty and extended protection from the 4th to 7th year of ownership) and an 8-year guaranteed buyback price program (in the 3rd to 8th year of ownership). Additionally, those who have scrapped their older cars may also request the dealers for scrappage benefits if they possess a valid scrapping certificate.

Honda City discount

Honda City has been one of the most loved sedans in the Indian market. The Japanese car manufacturer is offering a total discount of up to ₹73,300 on the internal combustion engine variants of the car. The Honda City gets a starting price of ₹11.82 lakh and goes up to a price of ₹16.71 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Honda Elevate discount

Honda Elevate is the only SUV currently offered by Honda in India. It is manufactured locally and exported to countries like Africa and Japan. The Honda Elevate has got benefits of up to ₹86,100 on the ex-showroom price of the car.

The Elevate is based on the City platform and shares the same engine as the sedan. However, the starting price is lower than that of the sedan at ₹11.69 lakh, going up to ₹16.91 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Honda City eHEV discount

The automaker also sells the Honda City with a powerful hybrid engine that runs on the Atkinson cycle. The City e:HEV is attracting the maximum discount of up to ₹90,000 in March over its ex-showroom price. The Honda City e:HEV range starts at ₹19 lakh and goes up to ₹20.83 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. In addition, the hybrid sedan also has an 8-year warranty for the battery.