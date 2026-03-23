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    Honda City gets benefits worth ₹3 lakh, offer valid till 31st March

    Honda is providing benefits up to 3 lakh on the City until March 31, possibly for MY25 models.

    Published on: Mar 23, 2026 9:00 AM IST
    By Paarth Khatri
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    Honda is offering benefits of up to 3 lakh with the City. These benefits are available only till 31st March. There is a possibility that these benefits are available only on the MY25 models, as the brand must be clearing the stock. If you are interested in the Honda City and want to get detailed information, then we would suggest that you get in touch with the nearest authorised dealerships, as they would have all the information.

    The Honda City is arguably one of the most refined products in its segment
    The Honda City is arguably one of the most refined products in its segment

    What is the price of the Honda City?

    Honda City starts at 11.95 lakh and goes up to 16.07 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

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    What powers the Honda City?

    Honda City uses a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 119 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 145 Nm. It is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission.

    Honda to enter EV segment

    Honda Cars India has kicked off on-road testing of its first all-electric model, the 0 Alpha (Zero Alpha), marking a key milestone in the company’s transition towards electrification. The test vehicle was rolled out from Honda’s Tapukara manufacturing plant in Rajasthan on March 16, 2026, and will now undergo extensive real-world evaluation.

    This move signals the brand’s growing commitment to the Indian EV space, where competition continues to intensify.

    Production strategy and investment

    The 0 Alpha is being developed as a globally relevant product, with India playing a central role in its production strategy. Honda has allocated 1,200 crore towards the initiative, which includes upgrading the Tapukara facility to handle electric vehicle manufacturing.

    Once operational, the plant will cater not only to domestic demand but also function as an export base for select international markets.

    Launch timeline

    The company has outlined a FY 2026–27 timeline for the commercial debut of the 0 Alpha. Although detailed specifications are yet to be revealed, the model is expected to follow current EV trends, likely featuring a practical SUV form factor along with modern tech and competitive driving range.

    A strategic move for Honda

    Honda has been relatively late to enter India’s electric vehicle segment, but the start of road testing suggests that development is progressing steadily. With several established players already present, the success of the 0 Alpha will depend on how well it meets evolving consumer expectations.

    The upcoming EV could play a crucial role in strengthening Honda’s position in India’s rapidly expanding electric mobility market.

    • Paarth Khatri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Paarth Khatri

      Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More

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