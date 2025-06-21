Honda City Sport launched at 14.89 lakh. Check out everything that's new on the updated sedan

Honda Cars India has announced the launch of the new City Sport special edition, which introduces sporty enhancements to the widely favoured sedan. The new Honda City Sport Edition is available at a starting price of ₹14.89 lakh (ex-showroom), and it features several blacked-out elements both on the exterior and interior to enhance its appeal. This exclusive City Sport Edition will be offered in limited quantities and competes with models such as the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia within the segment. View Personalised Offers on Honda City Hybrid Check Offers The Honda City Sport gets blacked-out embellishments, which make the sedan look sportier as compared to the standard edition.

This special edition model is now available for purchase at Honda dealerships nationwide. The Honda City Sport will be offered in three colour options, including Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Meteoroid Grey Metallic. Take a look at what has changed on the newest iteration of the sedan:

Honda City Sport Edition: New features

The City Sport Edition enhances the sedan's exterior with a range of upgrades. The chrome grille is now finished in black, as is the rear spoiler. The outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) sport a crystal black finish, while the multi-spoke alloy wheels are rendered in metallic grey. Additionally, the shark-fin antenna is finished in gloss black, and a ‘Sport’ emblem is affixed to the boot of the sedan.

Inside the cabin, an all-black interior has been introduced, accented with red garnishing on the dashboard. The seats are upholstered in black leatherette with contrasting red stitching, and new soft-touch door inserts enhance the interior quality. The air conditioning vents and the steering wheel are also finished in black, with the steering wheel featuring red stitching for added flair.

Honda City Sport Edition: Specifications

The Honda City Sport Edition is powered by the well-known 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. It is exclusively coupled with a 7-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) automatic gearbox. The manufacturer claims a fuel efficiency of 18.40 kmpl, as certified by ARAI, for the City automatic version.

In terms of features, the City Sport Edition is equipped with familiar technology, including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities, voice command functionality, a four-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, a dual-pod instrument console with a multi-information display (MID) unit, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), among numerous other offerings.