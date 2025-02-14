Honda NX200 launched at 1.68 lakh, is rebranded CB200X

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the new NX200, which is priced at ₹1.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda NX200 is essentially a rebranded version of the CB200X, a model that has been available in the Indian market for several years. This updated model aligns the CB200X with the larger NX500 in terms of naming conventions. The NX200 will be accessible at Honda’s Red Wing and Big Wing dealerships, as announced by the company. Honda NX200 is now OBD2 compliant. The engine puts out 16.76 bhp and 15.7 Nm.

Honda NX200: What's new?

In comparison to its predecessor, the CB200X, the newly introduced Honda NX200 retains a similar design while incorporating minor enhancements and adopting a new name. The most significant update is the revised 184.4 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine, which now complies with the OBD-2B regulations. This engine maintains an output of 16.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 15.7 Nm at 6,000 rpm, and it is coupled with a 5-speed transmission that features an assist and slipper clutch.

(Also read: Honda Shine 125 achieves OBD-2B compliance, new features. Priced from ₹84,493)

What's the hardware equipment on the Honda NX200?

The remaining hardware components are unchanged from the CB200X so there are USD front forks and a monoshock suspension at the rear. The braking system is equipped with disc brakes at both the front and rear, complemented by dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety. Additionally, the NX200 is equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). In terms of design, there are no significant alterations; the motorcycle retains its LED headlamp, LED turn signals, and an X-shaped LED taillight.

What are the features of the Honda NX200?

The latest NX200 has been enhanced with a new 4.2-inch digital TFT display that includes Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with the Honda RoadSync app, providing features such as navigation, call notifications, and SMS alerts. Additionally, the motorcycle is equipped with a USB Type-C charging port for mobile devices.

What are the colour options of the Honda NX200?

Honda offers the NX200 in three colours. They are Athletic Blue Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black.