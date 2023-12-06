How auto giants are providing assistance to car customers affected by ‘Michaung’

Volkswagen India is conducting priority inspections for vehicles affected by flooding in Chennai following the havoc caused by Cyclone Michaung over the past two days, news agency PTI reported.

Chennai: Vehicles stuck on a flooded road after heavy rainfall owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Volkswagen, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai Motor, and luxury car manufacturer Audi have also offered assistance to customers affected by the cyclone and floods in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Videos shared on social media depicted residential areas in the city still surrounded by stagnant water due to the heavy rainfall from Cyclone Michaung. These videos highlighted that several residents were trapped inside their homes.

What did Volkswagen India ensure for customers?

According to PTI, Volkswagen India has communicated essential instructions to dealerships across Chennai, aiming to guarantee sufficient staff and the necessary spare parts for carrying out repair work.

The German automobile manufacturer further affirmed its commitment to promptly addressing flood-related issues identified during the priority comprehensive service check of their vehicles.

With a 'Customer-First' approach, the company emphasised its focus on assisting stranded customers by providing complimentary Roadside Assistance, the company said in a statement.

"Necessary standardised repair guidelines have been issued across dealerships and the company will ensure adequate manpower and availability of spare parts across dealerships to ensure quick service experience," the company's statement on Wednesday said.

Steps taken by other automakers:

Maruti Suzuki

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maruti Suzuki India has joined forces with its dealer partners, implementing various arrangements at its workshops. Prior to the heavy rains brought by cyclone ‘Michang’ in parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the company proactively disseminated around seven lakh SMS alerts outlining precautionary measures to safeguard customers' cars, as stated in a report by PTI quoting the company's statement.

The company has taken proactive steps, mobilising 46 tow trucks from nearby cities and activating 34 roadside assistance vehicles for swift response. Additionally, they have increased their inventory of spare parts to ensure readiness and have collaborated with insurance companies to expedite claim processing and settlements.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra has begun providing free roadside assistance, inspections without charges, and damage evaluations along with financial relief in the form of special discounts to its customers residing in regions affected by Cyclone Michaung.

Audi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Audi in Chennai has announced round-the-clock free roadside assistance for cars owned by customers affected by the floods resulting from Cyclone Michaung. “In light of the unprecedented challenges faced by the city of Chennai, we are making every possible effort to assist our customers in the city,” Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon was quoted as saying by PTI.

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India, has announced a financial support of ₹3 crore to help communities affected by the Michaung cyclone in Tamil Nadu. The company's onsite teams are working along with state government authorities to deliver emergency relief, including food, water, shelter, medical assistance and other essential commodities to affected communities, it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.