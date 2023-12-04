Watch: Cars swept away as heavy rainfall lashes Tamil Nadu amid cyclone Michaung

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that the deep depression over the South Bay of Bengal has evolved into a cyclonic storm named 'Michaung.' The storm has led to incessant rainfall across Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh leading to power cuts and waterlogging. All these cars were swept away towards other parked cars. (Screengrab)

A viral video shows cars parked being swept away in Chennai amid heavy rainfall. The 40-second video shows a white car coming from a waterlogged area and crossing around four cars. All these cars were swept away towards other parked cars.

Chennai is grappling with significant disruptions to public life as heavy rains continue to pound various parts of the city. Numerous areas like Wallajah Road, Mount Road, Anna Salai, Chepauk, the vicinity of the Omandurar Government Multispecialty Hospital, and several low-lying areas, are experiencing inundation caused by continuous and intense rainfall.

Chennai's popular Marina Beach was flooded due to heavy downpour, and the roads from Mount Road to Marina Beach were blocked due to severe waterlogging. The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Tuesday, given the cyclone.

At 8:30am today, cyclonic storm 'Michaung' escalated into a severe cyclonic storm, positioned approximately 90 km east-northeast of Chennai.

A public holiday has been officially declared, resulting in the closure of all educational institutions, government offices, public undertakings, corporations, boards, banks, and financial institutions in the specified four districts.

The storm is expected to further intensify and is predicted to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh by tomorrow morning.

“SCS MICHAUNG over WC & adj SW BoB lay centered about 100km NE of Chennai and 120km SE of Nellore at 1430IST of today. To intensify gradually and move nearly northwards and cross south AP coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam close to Bapatla during forenoon of 5 Dec as SCS,” IMD said in a post on X.