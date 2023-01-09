How to drive safely during dense fog? Follow these 5 tips

Dense fog has engulfed the national capital and other parts of north western India. Poor visibility has left to flights and trains being delayed. In such a dense fog cover, it becomes really difficult and dangerous to drive a vehicle on the roads. With a drop in visibility levels, it is nothing less than a nightmare for people driving in such foggy conditions. If you are planning to do so, here are some tips you need to keep in mind to stay safe on roads. 1. While driving a vehicle amid fog, it is absolutely important to stay focused on the road. It is better to keep mobile phones aside and avoid loud music to stay away from distractions. 2. It is advisable to use low-beam lights which are efficient during such situations. The high-beam lights reflect off the water droplets in front of them and it becomes difficult for you to see what is in the front. 3. Very often we are tempted to overtake a vehicle running in front of us to reach our destination faster. In foggy conditions, this might be dangerous. You should remain patient and keep driving at a reasonable speed. 4. If the fog is too dense and it is nearly impossible to notice the nearby signboards, it is suggested to pull over the vehicle off the road at a safer place. It is better to wait for a while to let the fog subside. Keep your hazard lights on so that the other drivers can see your vehicles. 5. During a fog, the windows and windscreen of your vehicle will get frosty and hamper your visibility on the road. They need to be cleaned frequently, Do keep a cloth with you to rub the windows and windscreen at regular interval.

