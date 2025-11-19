Hyundai Crater concept teased: Top 3 things that we noticed

Hyundai has released sketches for the images of their upcoming SUV called Crater. It will be showcasing the new SUV in concept form at the upcoming press conference at AutoMobility LA 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Here are the top three things that we can make out from the sketch images. The Hyundai Crater is an off-road SUV; the concept will be showcased at AutoMobility LA 2025.

Hyundai Crater Concept: Tough and rugged looks

From the sketch images, the Crater Concept looks rugged and ready to get off the pavement. Hyundai says that the design of the Crater is inspired by the Palisade XRT Pro, Ioniq 5 XRT and Santa Cruz XRT. The XRT variants are essentially a rugged version of the standard models.

Hyundai has only released sketches of the Cater SUV as of now.

The front bumper has two layers; the upper one is body coloured, whereas the lower one is finished in silver. So, while off-roading, if the lower portion sustains a scratch or some kind of minor damage, the owner should be able to just swap the lower portion out. It seems like Hyundai is parting ways with its traditional logo, as the Crater now boasts four dots that are lit up. Four dots are Morse code for H. We have already seen these dots on the steering wheel of the Ioniq 5 and Venue. We can also see the same dual-tone bumper design and Morse code at the rear.

Hyundai Crater Concept: Off-roader SUV

Hyundai says that the Crater Concept is an extreme off-road SUV, and that shows in the design as well. The front overhang and rear overhang are quite short, so the approach and departure angles should be good. Chunky tyres should ensure that there is ample grip off-road, and the driver is able to drive the SUV with a lowered tyre pressure. There is also a roof rack and additional lights mounted on top of it.

Hyundai Crater Concept: India angle

Hyundai has announced that it has the intention to introduce 26 new products in India by 2030. Although the company has yet to verify if a production-ready Crater will be included in that lineup, the concept provides a preliminary glimpse of what a future Hyundai off-road SUV for India could look like. However, we would have to wait for the brand to officially confirm more details about the Crater.