Mahindra XUV700 facelift likely to be renamed to XUV 7XO

Mahindra and Mahindra is preparing a slew of launches for the Indian market. One of the major ones will be the facelifted version of the XUV 700, which is slated to go on sale by the end of December or early January. However, more importantly, it seems like the homegrown manufacturer has decided to rename the SUV when it gets launched. The brand has filed a trademark filing for the ‘XUV 7XO' moniker. This is not the first time that Mahindra has renamed its product. Earlier, the XUV300 was renamed to XUV 3XO. This is not it, the brand also has trademark filings for XUV 1XO and XUV 5XO nameplates as well. So, there could be new products in the future that might use these names. Mahindra XUV 7XO will come with cosmetic changes as well as feature additions.

Mahindra XUV 7XO: Detailed spec-sheet of key expectations Category Specification Engines 2.0L turbo-petrol, 2.2L diesel Power Petrol: 197 bhp, Diesel: 182 bhp Torque Petrol: 380 Nm, Diesel: 450 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic Drivetrain FWD / AWD Front Design Redesigned grille & bumper, dual-barrel LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs Rear Design Updated taillamps & bumper Wheels New alloy designs Interior Triple-screen layout, ventilated second-row captain seats, Harman/Kardon Dolby Atmos audio Tech & Safety Level 2+ ADAS, self-parking, front parking sensor Seating 5–7 seats Fuel Type Petrol / Diesel

What will be the changes to the exterior of the Mahindra XUV 7XO?

The exterior of the XUV 7XO will boast a new headlight design. It will have dual barrels just like we have seen on the Scorpio N. They will still be LED headlamps, but Mahindra might use a projector setup this time. The Daytime Running Lamp will no longer stretch below; instead, it will make a U-shape.

There would be a new grille on offer in the front, which does remind me of the grille that we saw on the XUV500. The bumper would also be redesigned. On the sides, there would be a new set of alloy wheels, the flush door handles and the roof rails would be carried forward. At the rear, the design of the tail lamps will be the same, but we are expecting some minor changes to the lighting elements. Having said that, it was interesting to see the test mules still use a halogen bulb for the taillights.

What will be the interior changes to the Mahindra XUV 7XO?

The upcoming XEV 9e will now inspire the interior of the XUV 7XO. So, expect it to get the same two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Mahindra logo and a three-screen layout, which means the passenger also gets their own screen. Mahindra could also add Dolby Atmos, captain seats for the second row, along with a ventilation function, front parking sensors and automatic parking, among others.

What will be the engine options of the Mahindra XUV 7XO?

Powering the XUV 7XO will be the same set of engines as the current XUV700. So, there will be a 2.2-litre diesel engine in two states of tune and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine in a single state of tune. However, we do hope that with the turbo petrol engine, now also get driving modes because it is quite thirsty.