Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Which sub 4-metre compact SUV should you buy?

Kia Sonet has been a huge hit since it entered the Indian market. In fact, the sub-4-metre compact SUV helped the brand increase its market share. On the other hand, there is the Mahindra XUV 3XO, which is essentially an XUV 300, but it has been heavily reworked to address customer feedback. With the launch of the XUV 3XO, the popularity of the vehicle has improved. Here is a quick comparison between the XUV 3XO and the Sonet. Mahindra XUV 3XO is essentially an updated version of XUV300 and comes as a direct rival to Kia Sonet.

Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Quick spec comparison Category Kia Sonet Mahindra XUV 3XO Engine 1 1.2L NA Petrol – 82 bhp / 113 Nm 1.2L Turbo Petrol – 118 bhp / 200 Nm Engine 2 1.0L Turbo Petrol – 120 bhp / 172 Nm 1.2L TGDi Turbo Petrol – 130 bhp / 230 Nm Engine 3 1.5L Diesel – 115 bhp / 250 Nm 1.5L Diesel – 115 bhp / 300 Nm Price Range ₹ 7.30 lakh – ₹ 14.00 lakh ₹ 7.28 lakh – ₹ 14.40 lakh Prev Next

Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Design

The design is a sensitive topic as it is subjective; some people will prefer the Sonet while others will like the XUV 3XO more. The Sonet's design language is known for its aggressive stance. It has a sleek pair of LED headlamps, an aggressive tiger nose grille and flared wheel arches with chunky plastic cladding. The rear design takes inspiration from the Seltos with vertically placed LED tail lamps and a connected lightbar.

Then there is the XUV 3XO, whose design, few people might say, is a bit polarising. It is wider, gets a set of projector headlamps and depending on the variant, the grille is either finished in piano black or body coloured. It also gets plastic cladding on the sides and a connected daytime running lamp at the rear.

Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Features

Concerning the available features, the Kia Sonet includes a wireless charging station, automatic climate control, a sunroof, various driving modes, and additional amenities. Conversely, the Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a choice between a panoramic sunroof and a standard sunroof, dual-zone climate control, multiple driving modes, steering modes, and further options.

In terms of safety, both the Kia Sonet and the Mahindra XUV 3XO are equipped with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, and other safety features.

Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Engine

Both SUVs are available with three engine options to choose from. The Sonet is offered with a naturally aspirated engine that puts out 82 bhp and 113 Nm, the turbo petrol is rated for 120 bhp and 172 Nm, whereas the diesel engine produces 115 bhp and 250 Nm.

Then there is the XUV that gets a turbo petrol which puts out 118 bhp and 200 Nm, a turbo petrol with direct-injection that is tuned for 130 bhp and 230 Nm and a diesel engine that produces 115 bhp and 300 Nm.

Kia Sonet vs Mahindra XUV 3XO: Price

The Sonet starts at ₹7.30 lakh and goes up to ₹14 lakh. On the other hand, the XUV 3XO is priced between ₹7.28 lakh and ₹14.40 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.