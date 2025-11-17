TVS Ronin vs Yamaha XSR 155: Which neo retro motorcycle should you consider?

Yamaha XSR 155 has finally gone on sale in the Indian market. In fact, the brand has already started the deliveries for the customers who have already booked the motorcycle. One of the primary rivals of the XSR 155 is the TVS Ronin 225. So, here is a quick comparison between the two motorcycles. On paper, the Ronin 225 is more affordable than the Yamaha XSR 155.

Yamaha XSR 155 vs TVS Ronin 225: Quick comparison Category Yamaha XSR 155 TVS Ronin 225 Design Neo-retro with modern elements (LED lights, digital cluster) Neo-retro with scrambler touches, larger tank, split seats Engine 155 cc, liquid-cooled 225 cc, air-cooled Power 18.4 PS @ 10,000 rpm 20.4 PS @ 7,750 rpm Torque 14.2 Nm @ 7,500 rpm 19.93 Nm @ 3,750 rpm Gearbox 6-speed 5-speed Length 2,005 mm 2,040 mm Width 805 mm 805 mm Height 1,080 mm 1,170 mm Seat Height 810 mm 795 mm Ground Clearance 120 mm 181 mm Kerb Weight ~136 kg ~160 kg Starting Price (Ex-showroom) ₹ 1.50 lakh (introductory) ₹ 1.25 lakh to ₹ 1.59 lakh

Yamaha XSR 155 vs TVS Ronin 225: Design

Both motorcycles are designed as neo-retro ones. However, it is the Ronin that blends in a bit of scrambler, gets a large fuel tank, split seats and some design inspiration from larger bikes. Because of the mixed elements, there is a possibility that the Ronin might not be the first preference.

On the other hand, the XSR 155 has elements of a retro motorcycle but gets modern elements such as LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster.

Yamaha XSR 155 vs TVS Ronin 225: Specs

Powering the XSR 155 is the same engine that we have experienced on the R-15 and MT-15. It is a 155 cc, liquid-cooled unit that produces 18.4 PS at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It gets a 6-speed gearbox. Then there is the TVS Ronin, which uses a 225 cc unit that is tuned for 20.4 PS at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm at 3,750 rpm. It comes with a 5-speed gearbox.

Yamaha XSR 155 vs TVS Ronin 225: Dimensions

The Ronin has a lenght of 2,040 mm, it is 805 mm wide and stands 1,170 mm tall. It has a seat height of 795 mm and ground clearance of 181 mm. It tips the scale at around 160 kg.

When compared, the XSR 155 is 2,005 mm in length, 805 mm in width and 1,080 mm tall. The seat measures 810 mm, and the ground clearance is 120 mm. It weighs just around 136 kg, which is very light.

Yamaha XSR 155 vs TVS Ronin 225: Price

The XSR 155 starts at ₹1.50 lakh ex-showroom. It is important to note that this is introductory, so the prices will be hiked. However, we do not know when. The Ronin, on the other hand, starts at ₹1.25 lakh and goes up to ₹1.59 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.