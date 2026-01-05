Hyundai Exter, i20, Alcazar available with benefits up to 1.70 lakh

While most manufacturers have started hiking prices of their models in the new year, Hyundai India is offering stock clearance discounts on its cars. Products ranging from compact hatchbacks to SUVs are being sold with benefits of up to 1,70 lakh. These benefits apply to models including the Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, Exter, and Alcazar. Personalised Offers on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Check Offers Check Offers Hyundai Alcazar, along with other models from Hyundai's portfolio, is being offered with stock clearance benefits in 2026.

Hyundai is offering these discounts until January 31, 2026, and these benefits only apply to the units manufactured in 2025. According to the fine print, these offers are not applicable in Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, the Korean carmaker is also having a lucky draw for people who take a test drive. The prize for the lucky winner will be tickets to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Here's a detailed overview of what each model offers, not only in terms of discounts but also the highlight features:

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

GST Reduction: ₹73,808

Additional Benefits: ₹70,000

Total Benefits: ₹1,43,808

The Grand i10 Nios appeals to urban buyers seeking a stylish, easy-to-drive hatchback with a touch of premium feel. It features an 8-inch touchscreen, connected car technology, wireless charging, and an available CNG option for lower running costs. With these festive discounts, the Nios becomes a strong choice in the entry-level segment.

Hyundai Aura

GST Reduction: ₹78,465

Additional Benefits: ₹28,000

Total Benefits: ₹1,06,465

The Aura offers sedan practicality in a compact size, with a spacious cabin, wireless phone connectivity, and segment-first convenience features. It also offers a CNG variant for budget-conscious buyers.

Hyundai i20

GST Reduction: ₹98,053

Additional Benefits: ₹65,000

Total Benefits: ₹1,63,053

The i20 remains a leader in the premium hatchback segment, equipped with a Bose sound system, ambient lighting, touchscreen infotainment, and a spacious second row. It strikes a balance between driving dynamics and comfort. With festive offers, its price range approaches that of compact sedans.

Hyundai Verna

GST Reduction: ₹60,640

Additional Benefits: ₹70,000

Total Benefits: ₹1,30,640

The Verna is one of the most popular sedans in the Indian market. It sports a futuristic design along with modern features like ADAS, dual-zone climate control, 10.25-inch touchscreen,64-light ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, leather-wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat, ventilated front seats and leather seats.

Hyundai Exter

GST Reduction: ₹89,209

Additional Benefits: ₹80,000

Total Benefits: ₹1,69,209

The Exter, Hyundai’s smallest SUV, targets younger buyers. It comes with features like a dashcam, sunroof, multiple driving modes, and six airbags as standard, integrating lifestyle elements into the entry segment.

Hyundai Alcazar

GST Reduction: ₹75,376

Additional Benefits: ₹35,000

Total Benefits: ₹1,10,376

For families seeking a feature-rich three-row SUV without opting for full-size models, the Alcazar offers captain seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and multiple engine options, including diesel. With benefits exceeding ₹1.3 lakh, the Alcazar is one of the most value-packed three-row SUVs during this festive season.