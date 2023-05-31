Home / Car Bike / Hyundai reveals exterior design of EXTER, see how SUV looks from behind

Hyundai reveals exterior design of EXTER, see how SUV looks from behind

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 31, 2023 12:28 PM IST

The South Korean auto giant's latest offering for the Indian market will be launched in the country on July 10.

In a fresh teaser, Hyundai has revealed the exterior design of its upcoming mini-SUV, EXTER. On Tuesday, the South Korean auto giant took to Twitter, dropping an image that showed EXTER's rear profile.

Hyundai Exter SUV will compete with rivals like Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx etc.
In the post, Hyundai said: “The attractive design philosophy of the #HyundaiEXTER continues at the rear too. This SUV's bold looks along with a prominent rear skid plate will surely make heads turn. Think outside. Think EXTER.”

What does the teaser show?

The latest teaser image shows compact, and boxy-looking LED taillights; a wide black panel connects the taillights, and has an ‘H’ symbol – denoting Hyundai – on it. At the bottom of the car, there is a prominent rear skid plate.

There also appears to be an ‘SX’ labelling, an indication that EXTER will have an SX variant.

Hyundai EXTER: Launch

Hyundai has already announced July 10 as the launch date of EXTER, which it will place below Venue in its line-up. Upon launch, the SUV will compete with rivals such as Punch (Tata Motors) and Fronx (Maruti Suzuki).

Hyundai EXTER: Powertrain

There will be two powertrains on offer: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, and a CNG unit. There will also be a 5-speed manual gearbox, as well as an optional 5-speed AMT.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

