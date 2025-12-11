Hyundai Verna facelift spotted with major front and rear updates

A camouflaged Hyundai Verna facelift has been sighted on public roads in South Korea, offering the clearest look yet at the mid-cycle update. The prototype carries heavy camouflage at the front and rear, indicating that the bulk of the styling revisions will focus on these two areas. The sides remain untouched visually, suggesting that Hyundai is limiting changes to cosmetic updates. Hyundai Verna Facelift (Image Credit: AutoSpy)

The test mule spotted in South Korea closely resembles the prototype that was photographed earlier in India. Elements such as the mirrors, window line, and character lines appear unchanged. Even the alloy wheels match the current India-spec Verna.

(Also Read: Tata Sierra beats hybrid SUVs in fuel economy: Makes world record with 29.9 Km/l)

Major updates on the front and rear

At the rear, camouflage covers the tail lamp cluster. Hyundai is likely to retain the connected LED tail-lamp layout, but restyle it with sharper graphics. At the front, Hyundai is expected to revise the grille, headlamps, DRL, and bumper design.

Hyundai Verna Facelift Spy Shot (Image Credit: AutoSpy)

Interior upgrade is likely the biggest change

Interior updates may be more significant. Previous spy images showed a new curved dual-screen layout. While the current Verna already offers two 10.25-inch displays, the facelift could introduce improved hardware.

Safety upgrades are also likely. The current Verna holds a 5-star Global NCAP rating for both adult and child occupants. For the 2026 model, Hyundai is expected to enhance its Level 2 ADAS system.

Engines to remain unchanged for 2026

The powertrain range is set to continue unchanged. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (113 hp, 143.8 Nm) will remain available with a 6-speed manual and an IVT. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (157 hp, 253 Nm) will continue with the 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT options. These engines already stand out in the segment for refinement and performance, giving the Verna a competitive position against rivals such as the Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.