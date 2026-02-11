If I were buying a 350cc bike today, these 5 would top my list

The Hunter 350 shares its engines with 350 cc bikes that the brand sells. However, it has been retuned.

If you are a young and new rider, then the Hunter 350 would be on my list for you because of how simple it is to live with. It feels lighter and more manageable than most Royal Enfields, especially in traffic, yet it still carries that familiar 350cc character with that beautiful raspy exhaust note that will occasionally reward you with a few pops as well. The engine is torquey rather than high-revving, which suits everyday riding well, and the compact proportions make it less intimidating for new riders or those upgrading from smaller displacement bikes. It is the kind of motorcycle you can ride daily without feeling like you are making compromises. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 - ₹ 1.62 lakh ex-showroom onwards

The latest generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 retains the iconic styling while power comes from the new J-Series 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor

The Bullet 350 earns its place for its timeless appeal and calm, unhurried nature. It is not about speed or sharp handling, but about settling into a rhythm and enjoying the ride. I loved riding it on the back roads of Goa during Motoverse 2025, where the upright riding posture, comfortable suspension, and smooth engine gave me the time to slow down and soak in the surroundings. For riders who value tradition, road presence, and a motorcycle that feels reassuringly familiar, the Bullet still makes a strong case for itself. Royal Enfield Meteor 350 - ₹ 1.96 lakh ex-showroom onwards

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets a new Sundowner Orange special edition with a bright orange colourway and functional enhancements

If long rides and comfort are high on the priority list, the Meteor 350 stands out. The low seat, forward-set footpegs, and relaxed riding triangle make it ideal for highway cruising. The engine is tuned for smoothness rather than aggression, which works well on open roads where you want to cover distance without fatigue. It is a proper cruiser without being too bulky or intimidating, making it an easy recommendation for touring-focused riders. Honda H'ness CB350 - ₹ 1.92 lakh ex-showroom onwards

Honda H'ness CB350 gets three new colour schemes with its top-end variant.

The H’ness CB350 impresses with its refinement and solid build quality. The engine feels smoother and a lot more rev-happy than most rivals, it still has strong low-end, which makes the city riding effortless. It also feels well put together, from the switchgear to the paint finish, giving it a premium edge. For someone who wants a classic-looking motorcycle with modern reliability and a fuss-free ownership experience, the H’ness makes a lot of sense. Honda CB350RS - ₹ 1.97 lakh ex-showroom onwards

Honda CB350RS shares its underpinnings with the CB350 and H'ness.