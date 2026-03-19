Interested in new Kia Carens Clavis EV? Here's what the base variant offers

Kia introduced the Carens Clavis EV as a practical three-row electric MPV, and the entry-level HTK+ variant is priced at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Even as the base trim, it comes with a well-rounded feature set across design, comfort and safety. Here's everything that it has to offer. Kia Carens Clavis EV is offered with two battery pack options. But the base variant is available only with the smaller battery pack.

Exterior design On the outside, the HTK+ gets 16-inch black high gloss aero alloy wheels, Ice Cube LED MFR headlamps, and Star Map LED connected DRLs with integrated turn signals. The rear features a connected LED tail lamp, while elements like the Kia Digital Tiger Face, satin chrome belt line, roof rails, shark fin antenna and skid plates add to its visual appeal. It also includes an active air flap and a front charging port with illumination.

Interior and comfort Inside, the cabin features a black and beige dual-tone theme with a dark metal paint dashboard. The seats use a premium fabric and semi-leatherette combination, and practicality is enhanced by a floating console with a sliding cover and storage. Comfort features include fully automatic climate control, roof-flushed AC vents for second and third rows, rear sunshade curtains and a 25-litre frunk.

Technology and infotainment The HTK+ variant also packs in notable technology. It comes with a 26.62-inch dual panoramic display panel, along with a 12.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.25-inch touchscreen with navigation and connected features. Wireless phone projection, voice recognition, cruise control, multiple USB ports and steering-mounted controls are also included.

Safety features Safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS, ESC, vehicle stability management, hill-start assist, downhill brake control, all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure sensors, rear parking sensors and camera, ISOFIX mounts and a rear occupant alert system.