Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Interested in new Kia Carens Clavis EV? Here's what the base variant offers

    Kia's Carens Clavis EV is a three-row electric MPV priced at 17.99 lakh. The HTK+ variant features advanced safety, technology and a claimed range of 404 km.

    Updated on: Mar 19, 2026 9:48 AM IST
    By Paarth Khatri
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Kia introduced the Carens Clavis EV as a practical three-row electric MPV, and the entry-level HTK+ variant is priced at 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Even as the base trim, it comes with a well-rounded feature set across design, comfort and safety. Here's everything that it has to offer.

    Kia Carens Clavis EV is offered with two battery pack options. But the base variant is available only with the smaller battery pack.
    Kia Carens Clavis EV is offered with two battery pack options. But the base variant is available only with the smaller battery pack.

    Exterior design

    On the outside, the HTK+ gets 16-inch black high gloss aero alloy wheels, Ice Cube LED MFR headlamps, and Star Map LED connected DRLs with integrated turn signals. The rear features a connected LED tail lamp, while elements like the Kia Digital Tiger Face, satin chrome belt line, roof rails, shark fin antenna and skid plates add to its visual appeal. It also includes an active air flap and a front charging port with illumination.

    Check similar cars

    Find more cars...
    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    ₹ 17.99 - 24.99 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    BYD eMAX 7

    BYD eMAX 7

    ₹ 26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    MG Windsor EV

    MG Windsor EV

    ₹ 14 - 18.39 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Hyundai Creta EV

    ₹ 18.02 - 24.55 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Mahindra BE 6

    Mahindra BE 6

    ₹ 18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    VinFast VF7

    VinFast VF7

    ₹ 21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers

    Interior and comfort

    Inside, the cabin features a black and beige dual-tone theme with a dark metal paint dashboard. The seats use a premium fabric and semi-leatherette combination, and practicality is enhanced by a floating console with a sliding cover and storage. Comfort features include fully automatic climate control, roof-flushed AC vents for second and third rows, rear sunshade curtains and a 25-litre frunk.

    Technology and infotainment

    The HTK+ variant also packs in notable technology. It comes with a 26.62-inch dual panoramic display panel, along with a 12.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.25-inch touchscreen with navigation and connected features. Wireless phone projection, voice recognition, cruise control, multiple USB ports and steering-mounted controls are also included.

    Safety features

    Safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS, ESC, vehicle stability management, hill-start assist, downhill brake control, all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure sensors, rear parking sensors and camera, ISOFIX mounts and a rear occupant alert system.

    Battery and driving features

    Powering the HTK+ is a 42 kWh battery pack, paired with drive modes and regenerative braking via paddle shifters. It has a claimed range of 404 km on a single charge.

    • Paarth Khatri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Paarth Khatri

      Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More

    Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
    News/Car Bike/Interested In New Kia Carens Clavis EV? Here's What The Base Variant Offers
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes