Interested in new Kia Carens Clavis EV? Here's what the base variant offers
Kia's Carens Clavis EV is a three-row electric MPV priced at ₹17.99 lakh. The HTK+ variant features advanced safety, technology and a claimed range of 404 km.
Kia introduced the Carens Clavis EV as a practical three-row electric MPV, and the entry-level HTK+ variant is priced at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Even as the base trim, it comes with a well-rounded feature set across design, comfort and safety. Here's everything that it has to offer.
Exterior design
On the outside, the HTK+ gets 16-inch black high gloss aero alloy wheels, Ice Cube LED MFR headlamps, and Star Map LED connected DRLs with integrated turn signals. The rear features a connected LED tail lamp, while elements like the Kia Digital Tiger Face, satin chrome belt line, roof rails, shark fin antenna and skid plates add to its visual appeal. It also includes an active air flap and a front charging port with illumination.
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Interior and comfort
Inside, the cabin features a black and beige dual-tone theme with a dark metal paint dashboard. The seats use a premium fabric and semi-leatherette combination, and practicality is enhanced by a floating console with a sliding cover and storage. Comfort features include fully automatic climate control, roof-flushed AC vents for second and third rows, rear sunshade curtains and a 25-litre frunk.
Technology and infotainment
The HTK+ variant also packs in notable technology. It comes with a 26.62-inch dual panoramic display panel, along with a 12.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.25-inch touchscreen with navigation and connected features. Wireless phone projection, voice recognition, cruise control, multiple USB ports and steering-mounted controls are also included.
Safety features
Safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS, ESC, vehicle stability management, hill-start assist, downhill brake control, all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure sensors, rear parking sensors and camera, ISOFIX mounts and a rear occupant alert system.
Battery and driving features
Powering the HTK+ is a 42 kWh battery pack, paired with drive modes and regenerative braking via paddle shifters. It has a claimed range of 404 km on a single charge.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPaarth Khatri
Paarth's passion for cars and motorcycles started with collecting newspaper clippings and brochures when he was just a kid. He is obsessed with cars and technology and can talk about them all day. He has been in the auto industry since 2019 and is ready to drive or ride anything.Read More