Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition launched with cosmetic changes and new features. Priced at

Jeep India has launched a special edition of its bestselling SUV in the country, the Compass. Christened Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition, the special edition SUV comes with a plethora of cosmetic revisions and additional features. Available in three different variants, the Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition commands a premium of ₹50,000 over the standard version of the SUV. Available in three variants, the Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition comes incorporating a host of cosmetic revisions and additional features.

Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition: Price and variants

Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition is available as a kit. The special edition kit in the form of cosmetic revisions and additional features command a premium of ₹50,000 over the regular version of the SUV. The Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition is available across three options - Sports, Longitude and Longitude (O).

Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition: What makes it special

The special edition avatar of the Jeep Compass SUV, which is the leading revenue churner for the iconic American carmaker comes with a host of cosmetic updates on the exterior. The new Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition gets custom Sandstorm-themed body decals positioned on the hood of the SUV as well as on the side profiles too. Additionally, there is a Sandstorm badge on the front fender of the SUV. Apart from these minor updates, the Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition doesn't get anything noteworthy in terms of design on the exterior.

In comparison to the exterior, the cabin of the Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition offers a host of noteworthy changes in terms of new features. Inside the cabin, the special edition of the Jeep Compass SUV gets premium seat covers, programmable ambient lighting, front and rear dash cams, dedicated carpet and cargo mats as well. These additional features make the special edition SUV distinctive compared to the regular version of the SUV.

Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition: Powertrain

Despite the range of changes made to the exterior and interior, the Jeep Compass Sandstorm Edition remains absolutely unchanged on the mechanical front. Under the hood, the Compass Sandstorm Edition gets power from the same 2.0-litre diesel engine, which is capable of producing 170 bhp of peak power and 350 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options for the special edition SUV include a six-speed manual unit and a nine-speed automatic gearbox as well.