Jeep reduces prices of these two premium SUVs. Check latest rates

Automobile major Jeep has reduced the prices of base variants of sports utility vehicle (SUV) models Compass and Meridian. Both the SUVs have undergone an update to complete BS6 Phase 2 norms. Both Compass and Meridiian are premium SUVs of the brand and are even exported to other global markets.



To promote its SUVs with a strong portfolio in India, Jeep has revised the prices of these two models, Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan reported. Its new SUV comes with new real drive emission (RDE) norms.



According to report, the price of Jeep Meridian's entry-level limited MT variant has been reduced. Talking about the base variant of Jeep Meridian, it now costs ₹27.75 lakh, a reduction in ex-showroom price by ₹2.35 lakh. Earlier, the base variant cost ₹30.10 lakh.



Apart from Meridian, Jeep has reduced the price of Compass base support AT petrol variant by ₹1.08 lakh. It now costs ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom).



The engine options of Jeep Compass and Meridian diesel powertrain are same as earlier. The Compass buyers get 1.4 litres four-cylinder turbo petrol engine and 2 litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine. They generate 161 bhp power and 250 Nm torque. The Meridian customers only get a diesel option.



Talking about transmission, Compass petrol variant has a seven-speed dual clutch transmission on 4X2 configuration. The diesel variant gives either a six-speed or nine-speed dual clutch transmission.









The price of Jeep Meridian's entry-level limited MT variant has been reduced