JSW Sarbloh, Tomcar USA join hands to build TX all-terrain vehicles in India

In a move that underlines India’s growing emphasis on indigenous defence manufacturing, JSW Sarbloh Motors, a subsidiary of JSW Defence Private Limited and part of the JSW Group, has entered into a joint venture with US-based Tomcar, a global name in high-performance all-terrain vehicles (ATVs). The collaboration will involve some local manufacture of the Tomcar TX range at JSW's Chandigarh plant, meanwhile, India-assembled units are expected to arrive by early 2026. Get Launch Updates on Hyundai Stargazer Notify me Notify me The collaboration will involve some local manufacture of the Tomcar TX range at JSW's Chandigarh plant, meanwhile, India-assembled units are expected to arrive by early 2026.

Targeting armed forces and beyond

The project intends to cater for all segments, with the Indian Defence Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) as the core customers. The rugged, modular TX platform is being positioned as a tactical mobility solution capable of handling extreme conditions — from border patrol and counter-insurgency operations to logistics support in difficult terrains. State police units and specialised industrial sectors such as mining, timber, and search-and-rescue are also expected to be part of the addressable market.

Field trials and demonstrations will begin in the coming months for defence and paramilitary agencies. This could provide crucial feedback before the formal rollout of production-ready vehicles.

A manufacturing-led strategy

The joint venture highlights JSW Group’s push into high-technology manufacturing with strategic implications. “This collaboration is not just about business, but about building capabilities that matter to national security,” said Jaskirat Vladimir Singh Nagra, CEO and Founder Director of JSW Sarbloh Motors. The focus is on indigenisation - local manufacturing, assembly and after-sales support to reduce dependence on imports and to create skilled jobs.

JSW Group's Parth Jindal said it was a landmark in improving India's defence mobility options. The overall plan is part of the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat plan, which promotes indigenous design, development, and manufacturing of sophisticated platforms for security and industry use.

Tomcar’s global playbook enters India

For Tomcar USA, the agreement constitutes its official entry into India and one step in the direction of expansion in right-hand-drive markets. Founded on a history of building mission-grade vehicles for militaries and industries worldwide, Tomcar brings decades of engineering experience to the table.

Ram Zarchi, Founder & Principal of Tomcar USA, said the JV was an opportunity to combine proven engineering with JSW’s manufacturing expertise. Interim CEO Mark W. Farage added that beyond defence, India offers enormous potential for Tomcar vehicles in commercial sectors such as agriculture, disaster relief, and industrial operations where durability and reliability are paramount.