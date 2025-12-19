Kawasaki KLX230 gets extended warranty schemes, prices start at 2,499

Kawasaki has announced that it is offering an extended warranty for the KLX230. As standard, the motorcycle comes with a three-year warranty. With the extended warranty, the customers can get a total coverage of up to 10 years. Customers can choose from three schemes: a two-year, four-year, or a seven-year extended warranty. These are added to the 3-year standard warranty. The prices of the extended warranty packages start at ₹2,499. The motorcycle features a 233 cc engine, six-speed gearbox, and a new single-channel ABS setup, now competing directly with the Hero Xpulse 210 in the budget dual-sport segment.

Customers can avail the extended warranty offers at the time of booking the motorcycle. As of now, it is not known whether existing customers can get the warranty offer or not. The extended warranty package covers engine parts and gearbox components as well. However, it is important to note that there are terms and conditions applied, which the authorised dealership would be able to explain.

Kawasaki KLX 230 gets an LCD instrument cluster.

Kawasaki KLX230 price

With the MY26 update, Kawasaki dropped the prices of the KLX230 significantly. One significant factor contributing to this substantial price adjustment is the transition to local manufacturing. The KLX 230 is now manufactured in India, enabling Kawasaki to manage expenses effectively and transfer savings to customers.Then the GST price cuts happened on bikes below 350 cc, so the KLX230 is now priced at ₹1.84 lakh ex-showroom.

Kawasaki KLX230 specs

The KLX 230 is equipped with a reliable 233 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which produces around 18.7 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 19 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, coupled with a six-speed transmission.

(Also read: 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R launched in India, priced at ₹11.69 lakh)

2025 Kawasaki KLX230 changes

The revised MY26 model features an updated suspension geometry—leading to a slight decrease in wheel travel—and replaces the previous dual-channel ABS configuration with a single-channel ABS system. This change is likely acceptable, as customers typically favour a single-channel system while navigating trails.

2025 Kawasaki KLX230 colours and design

Kawasaki presents the motorcycle in two unique colours—vibrant Lime Green and subtle Battle Grey.

The sleek dual-sport design is preserved, showcasing a slender frame, a single-piece seat, LED illumination, and a digital LCD display that incorporates Bluetooth connectivity.