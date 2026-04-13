Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Z650 RS and Ninja 650 get discounts of up to ₹2.89 Lakh in April 2026

    Kawasaki is offering discounts of up to 2.89 lakh on MY25 Ninja ZX-10R, Z650 RS and Ninja 650, with limited stock availability in April 2026.

    Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 5:14 PM IST
    By Ayush Arya
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Kawasaki has rolled out limited-period discounts on select motorcycles for April 2026, with price reductions applicable only to MY25 stock.

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

    The biggest benefit is on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, which is now available with a discount of 2.89 lakh. This brings its effective ex-showroom price down to 17.90 lakh, compared to the earlier 20.79 lakh. The litre-class superbike continues with its 998cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine producing 196 PS at 13,000 rpm, or 205 PS with RAM Air. Peak torque stands at 112 Nm at 11,400 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

    Check similar bikes

    Find more bikes...
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

    ₹ 20.79 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Kawasaki Ninja 650

    Kawasaki Ninja 650

    ₹ 7.77 - 7.91 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

    ₹ 9.4 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR

    ₹ 9.42 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Kawasaki Z650

    Kawasaki Z650

    ₹ 6.65 Lakhs

    ...

    Offers Expiring soon

    Check Offers
    Kawasaki Z650RS
    Kawasaki Z650RS

    The Kawasaki Z650 RS is also part of the offer, with a price cut of 34,000. This reduces its effective ex-showroom price to 7.49 lakh from 7.83 lakh. The retro-styled middleweight is powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that produces 68 PS at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm, mated to a 6-speed transmission.

    Kawasaki Ninja 650
    Kawasaki Ninja 650

    Also included is the Kawasaki Ninja 650, which gets a discount of 20,000. Its revised effective ex-showroom price stands at 7.71 lakh, down from 7.91 lakh. It shares the same 649cc parallel-twin engine as the Z650 RS, delivering identical output figures and using a 6-speed gearbox.

    Kawasaki has clarified that these offers are valid only on MY25 models and are subject to stock availability. The MY26 versions of these motorcycles are not part of the current discount program.

    Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
    Home/Car Bike/Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Z650 RS And Ninja 650 Get Discounts Of Up To ₹2.89 Lakh In April 2026
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes