Kawasaki Z650 gets ₹27,000 discount, price now at ₹6.99 Lakh

Kawasaki India has continued its discount offer on the MY25 Z650 streetfighter, now extended until 31 March 2026. With a price cut of ₹27,000, the motorcycle’s effective ex-showroom price stands at ₹6.99 lakh. The Kawasaki Z650 comes with a parallel twin engine.

This offer was initially rolled out in January 2026 and was first valid until the end of February, before being extended further into March. The move is likely aimed at clearing existing MY25 inventory.

Another possible reason behind the continued discounting is the anticipated arrival of the Z650 S in India. Expected to feature updated electronics along with improved ergonomics, the Z650 S could eventually replace the current Z650 in the lineup.

What powers the Kawasaki Z650? Despite the price revision, there are no mechanical changes to the motorcycle. It continues to be powered by a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 67 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit which comes with a slip-and-assist clutch.

What is the hardware on duty with the Kawasaki Z650? The hardware setup also remains the same, with telescopic front forks, a rear monoshock, dual 300 mm front discs, and a 220 mm rear disc brake. The frame on duty is a trellis unit that is made up of high-tensile steel. The 17-inch rims are wrapped in 120/70-section and 160/60-section tyres. The tyres on duty are Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2.

What is the seat height, ground clearance and weight of the Kawasaki Z650? The seat height of the Kawasaki Z650 is 790 mm, whereas the weight stands at 188 kg. The ground clearance is rated for 130 mm.