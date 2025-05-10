Kia Carens Clavis bookings open, will be sold alongside Carens

Kia India has commenced accepting bookings for the Carens Clavis in India. Prospective customers may secure their booking by paying a deposit of ₹25,000 at authorised dealerships or through the official website. The launch is anticipated to occur shortly, with the Carens Clavis being positioned above the existing Carens, which will remain available for purchase in the meantime. Kia Carens Clavis will offer three engine options. There will be two petrol engines and one diesel engine on offer.

Kia Carens Clavis: Features

The interior has been enhanced with a new 26.62-inch panoramic display that combines the digital instrument panel and infotainment system. Additionally, a new two-spoke steering wheel featuring the offset Kia logo has been introduced. This model maintains its three-row layout, equipped with a one-touch electric tumble feature in the second row for improved access to the third row.

Furthermore, the second-row seats now provide sliding and reclining functions. In terms of features, the Clavis includes an 8-speaker Bose audio system, 64-color ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, a smart key system that enables the operation of all windows, a seat-mounted air purifier with roof-mounted vents, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a four-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, among other improvements.

The interior of the Carens Clavis is more premium than the Carens. It continues to come with a dual-tone theme.

Kia Carens Clavis: Rivals

The upcoming MPV will compete with several models in the segment, including the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6, Toyota Rumion, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Toyota Innova Hycross.

Kia Carens Clavis: Variants

There will be seven variants of the Carens Clavis on offer. They are HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX and HTX+.

Kia Carens Clavis: Safety features

The Kia Carens Clavis is equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which includes more than 20 features designed to assist the driver in operating the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). Additionally, this model is fitted with six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), a rear occupant alert system, and a comprehensive suite of 18 active and passive safety features.

At the rear, there is a new LED tail lamp design along with a lightbar.

Kia Carens Clavis: Colour options

The Carens Clavis will be offered in several different colour schemes, including Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Grey, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black Pearl and Clear White.

Kia Carens Clavis: Engine options

The updated Carens Clavis will feature a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 113 bhp, a turbo petrol variant that produces 158 bhp, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with an output of 114 bhp. Both the turbo petrol and naturally aspirated petrol engines will be equipped with a new manual transmission, while the turbo petrol and diesel variants will additionally provide automatic transmission options.