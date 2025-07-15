Kia Carens Clavis EV launched in India at 17.99 lakh. All you need to know

The new Kia Carens Clavis EV has been launched in India with prices starting at ₹17.99 lakh, going all the way up to ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This is Kia’s first mass-market electric vehicle for India, and the model is locally made, allowing for competitive pricing. The new Carens Clavis EV is the most accessible three-row offering you can get your hands on, and is based on the localised E-GMP platform. The model is identical to the Carens Clavis with the internal combustion engine (ICE), but gets an all-electric powertrain and two battery options. With bookings set to open on July 22, here’s all you need to know about the new Kia Carens Clavis EV. Personalised Offers on Kia Carens Clavis EV Check Offers The new Kia Carens Clavis EV gets two motor and battery options across four variants

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Design Changes

The new Carens Clavis EV looks identical to its ICE sibling. The front profile has been reworked with a closed grille that now integrates the charging port behind a flap. The LED DRLs extend across the front, while there are new 17-inch diamond-cut aero alloy wheels. The ice-cube themed LED headlamps and starmap-inspired LED taillights have been carried over from the ICE version. The proportions remain the same, but the ground clearance has gone up by 5 mm at 200 mm over the standard model.

The dashboard layout is the same but the gear shifter has been moved to the steering column

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Cabin Changes

The Carens Clavis EV retains the three-row configuration, while the dashboard layout is the same. The electric MPV comes with a 26.6-inch panoramic display comprising two screens for the digital console and infotainment system. The centre console has seen a revision with the gear shifter moved to the steering column and is now a shift-by-wire unit

The model comes equipped with over 90 connected features, including Level 2 ADAS, wireless charging, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a one-touch tumble-down second row seat, ventilated front seats, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ambient lighting, and an air purifier. The Carens Clavis EV also gets the Boss mode, which allows you to adjust the front passenger seat from the second row and a Bose sound system. The model gets a 25-litre frunk, in addition to the traditional cargo space behind the third row.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Powertrain

Powering the Carens Clavis EV is a single motor that’s available in two states of tune. The lower-spec version makes 133 bhp, while the higher-spec model produces 169 bhp. Peak torque remains the same at 255 Nm. Kia says the EV has a 95 per cent motor efficiency, and you do not have to compromise on acceleration, even with seven passengers. 0-100 kmph comes up in 8.4 seconds on the Carens Clavis EV (51.4 kWh).

The Kia Carens Clavis EV gets two battery packs - 42 kWh with 404 km (MIDC) range, and 51.4 kWh with 490 km (MIDC) range

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Battery & Charging

Powering the motor are two battery packs. The lower variants get the 42 kWh battery with a range of 404 km (MIDC) on a single charge. The higher variants get the 51.4 kWh battery with 490 km (MIDC) on a single charge. The battery packs are IP-67 certified for water resistance, and have undergone 420 mm of water-soak test, drop test and extreme vibration trials. The batteries are liquid-cooled for better thermal management in peak Indian summers. Kia says the new Carens Clavis EV is compatible with a 7.2 kW and 11 kW AC charger for home use. It will take about 39 minutes to charge from 10-80 per cent with a 100 kW DC charger. The model also comes with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability that can power other devices and appliances.

The Carens Clavis EV comes with “intelligent regeneration” with the use of paddle shifters. There are four levels of regenerative braking, including the “i-Pedal” mode that allows one-pedal driving in stop-and-go traffic.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Charging Infrastructure

Kia says over 100 of its dealerships are equipped with fast chargers, while the automaker has over 11,000 charging stations as it builds its infrastructure. The automaker is offering 8 years/160,000 km warranty on the electric MPV.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Safety

The Carens Clavis EV comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS with over 20 autonomous features, including Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Keeping Assist and Front Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Blind View Monitor in Cluster, and Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist for enhanced awareness of surrounding hazards. There’s Safe Exit Warning and Driver Attention Warning, an electric parking brake, six airbags, Hill Start Assist, ESC, DBC, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX anchorages, all-wheel disc brakes, and an artificial engine sound for pedestrian safety at low speeds. The Carens Clavis EV is equipped with rollover sensors that activate and deploy airbags in case of a rollover.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Variants

The Carens Clavis EV is available in four variants - HTK Plus, HTX, ER HTX, and ER HTX Plus. It gets six colour options - Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Gray, Aurora Black Pearl, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, and Ivory Silver Matte.

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Rivals

The electric MPV does not have a direct rival in its space, but it will compete against a host of midsize and compact electric SUVs, including the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Tata Harrier EV, and more.