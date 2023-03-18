Home / Car Bike / Kia launches 2023 Seltos SUV: All you need to know

Kia launches 2023 Seltos SUV: All you need to know

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 18, 2023 05:14 PM IST

In its updated version, the car comes at a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Motors has launched the 2023 version of its Seltos SUV in India, and given several major updates to it. The 2023 Kia Seltos also comes with a price hike of 50,000; the entry-level HME petrol manual variant is priced at 10.89 lakh, while X-Line diesel automatic variant is available for 19.65 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

2023 Kia Seltos: Features and specifications

(1.) This version of the compact SUV now meets the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE emissions, both of which will come into effect starting April 1.

(2.) The model comes with idle start-stop as standard. This feature maximises fuel efficiency, especially in 'stop-and-go' situations; the addition of this feature is among the reasons why 2023 Seltos is priced higher than the car's previous version.

(3.) It is offered only in the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel options.

(4.) The petrol unit comes paired with the 6-speed manual and CVT options. The diesel option, on the other hand, gets a new 6-speed iMT gearbox.

(5.) Also, in the diesel unit, the 6-speed torque convertor has been continued, while the 6-speed manual has been done away with.

