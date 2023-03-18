Kia launches 2023 Seltos SUV: All you need to know

Kia Motors has launched the 2023 version of its Seltos SUV in India, and given several major updates to it. The 2023 Kia Seltos also comes with a price hike of ₹50,000; the entry-level HME petrol manual variant is priced at ₹10.89 lakh, while X-Line diesel automatic variant is available for ₹19.65 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Kia Seltos 2023 has been launched in India

2023 Kia Seltos: Features and specifications

(1.) This version of the compact SUV now meets the BS6 Phase 2 and RDE emissions, both of which will come into effect starting April 1.

(2.) The model comes with idle start-stop as standard. This feature maximises fuel efficiency, especially in 'stop-and-go' situations; the addition of this feature is among the reasons why 2023 Seltos is priced higher than the car's previous version.

(3.) It is offered only in the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel options.

(4.) The petrol unit comes paired with the 6-speed manual and CVT options. The diesel option, on the other hand, gets a new 6-speed iMT gearbox.

(5.) Also, in the diesel unit, the 6-speed torque convertor has been continued, while the 6-speed manual has been done away with.

