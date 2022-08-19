Home / Car Bike / Kia launches India's fastest electric vehicle charger in Kochi: Report

Kia launches India's fastest electric vehicle charger in Kochi: Report

Published on Aug 19, 2022 03:24 PM IST

The Kia DC charger is not exclusive to only Kia customers and any electric vehicle owner in and around Kochi can use the facility by paying per usage.

The 240 kWh DC charger is located at the Incheon Kia, which is the automaker's dealership in Kochi.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

South Korean automaker Kia has launched the country's fastest electric vehicle charger unit in Kerala's Kochi. A report by Mint on Friday said the 240 kWh DC charger is located at the Incheon Kia, which is the automaker's dealership in Kochi.

It is important to note that the Kia DC charger is not exclusive to only Kia customers and any electric vehicle owner in and around Kochi can use the facility by paying per usage, the Mint report added.

Last month, Kia launched its fastest 150kWh charger unit in Haryana's Gurugram for passenger cars.

Kia has announced that it would launch its first India-centric electric vehicle by 2025.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer at Kia India, said that the South Korean automaker has just kickstarted its electric vehicle journey in India which he expects to grow in the coming days.

“These are exciting times for EVs. We aim not just to be a part of the mobility revolution of EVs in India but to make EV ownership aspirational, accessible, and inclusive,” Sohn said, the Mint report on Friday also added.

Earlier this year, Kia launched the EV6 in India at a starting price of nearly 60 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker claims on its website that the electric car can go from 0 kilometres per hour (kmph) to 100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds and has a long driving range of 528 km.

The Kia EV6 can charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes.

The EV6 uses Hyundai's electric vehicle platform, the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

kia motors kochi
