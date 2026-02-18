Kia Seltos clocks 6 lakh sales milestone in India
Kia India's Seltos surpasses 6 lakh sales since 2019, showcasing strong demand for its feature-rich mid-size SUV with diverse engine options.
Kia India has announced that the Seltos has crossed 6 lakh cumulative sales in the country since its launch in 2019. The milestone underlines the model’s sustained acceptance in the mid-size SUV segment over the past several years.
When it was introduced, the Seltos positioned itself as a feature-rich offering with multiple engine and transmission choices across petrol and diesel options. It brought large infotainment screens, connected car features and a more premium cabin layout into a segment that was largely focused on practicality. Over time, the SUV continued to receive updates in design, technology and safety.
A notable detail in the sales mix is the growing demand for higher trims. The company states that 29 per cent of total sales have come from top variants. This suggests a clear preference among buyers for additional comfort, digital interfaces and advanced safety systems such as ADAS, which were introduced in later updates.
The Seltos also widened its appeal by offering a broad variant range. Buyers upgrading from hatchbacks, sedans and compact SUVs were able to access a larger vehicle with more features without moving significantly up the price ladder. At the same time, entry and mid variants continued to contribute steadily, reflecting a balanced value proposition.
The recently introduced new generation Seltos builds on this foundation. It measures 4,460 mm in length, 1,830 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,690 mm. This is because of the new K3 platform. Along with a refreshed exterior design, it brings updates to the digital interface, an expanded ADAS suite and improvements in cabin refinement and suspension as well. Multiple powertrain and transmission combinations remain part of the package.
The prices start at ₹10.99 lakh and go up to ₹19.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. It goes against Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Victoris, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and the upcoming Renault Duster.
