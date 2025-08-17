Search
KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Which one will you pick

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 02:00 pm IST

KTM India has finally joined the sub-200cc streetfighter war with the all-new 160 Duke, priced at 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). This segment is fought tooth and nail, with Yamaha's MT-15 being the benchmark for years. Both bikes clearly target young, city-based riders but are characterized by varying philosophies: KTM trusts aggression and high-rev thrill, while Yamaha trusts refinement and all-round ability.

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Price

Priced at 1.85 lakh, the 160 Duke is slightly more expensive than the Yamaha MT-15. The MT-15 is priced in the range of 1.70 lakh to 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom). KTM's higher premium positioning is a corollary to its more aggressive design, sharper engine tuning, and feature-rich amenities, but Yamaha is offering more of an everyman-market, mid-way package.

(Also read: KTM 160 Duke launched in India, RC 160 launching in a few weeks)

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Design

KTM has certainly carried over the signature Duke DNA to the 160. It boasts aggressive lines, open trellis frame, and a naked tail that give it a raw, streetfighter-like personality. The MT-15, in contrast, is more futuristic and sporty. It's smaller, with chiseled fuel tank panels, signature twin LED DRLs, and single-pod projector headlamp. KTM screams aggression; Yamaha whispers elegance.

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Engine and Performance

Beneath the tank, the variations are beyond skin-deep. The 160 Duke takes a downsized version of the 200 Duke's engine, cranking out 18.74bhp at 9,500rpm and 15.5Nm at 7,500rpm—all revving and ready to pounce. The MT-15's 155cc VVA engine produces 18.1bhp at 10,000rpm and 14.1Nm at 7,500rpm, prioritizing meaty mid-range pull and overall useability. KTM is all about peak excitement; Yamaha is all about smooth useability.

(Also read: 2025 Yamaha MT-15 V2.0 launched with new features, prices start at 1.70 lakh)

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Hardware

KTM continues with a steel trellis frame, WP USD forks, and preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking is taken care of through a 320mm front disc and 230mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. Yamaha's Deltabox frame, USD forks, linked rear monoshock, and aluminium swingarm make it no pushover as well. KTM goes sporty and rider-focussed; Yamaha chooses balanced, stability-minded control.

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Features

160 Duke is loaded with a full LCD instrument panel, LED lights, dual-channel ABS with off-road functionality, and Bluetooth connectivity through KTM Connect App. MT-15 takes it a notch higher with contemporary TFT screen, Bluetooth, full LED lighting, and side-stand engine cut-off. KTM is for the tech-savvy rider; Yamaha is more about functional tech.

KTM 160 Duke vs Yamaha MT-15: Verdict

Ultimately, the 160 Duke is a snappy, snarling streetfighter for those who live for thrills, while the MT-15 is still winning hearts with all-round sophistication. Choose KTM if you're after top-level thrills; choose Yamaha if you appreciate balance and practicality.

