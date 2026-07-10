Gupt Navratri isn't celebrated like other Navratris. Here's why that matters spiritually
While other festivals often celebrate devotion in visible ways, Gupt Navratri reminds people that spiritual growth can happen in silence.
Unlike Chaitra Navratri or Sharad Navratri, Gupt Navratri is observed quietly. There are no large public celebrations, processions or community events. Instead, these nine days are seen as a time for personal prayer, meditation and self-reflection.
Spiritual guide Aashie Mishra, shares on Instagram that Gupt Navratri is an invitation to slow down and look within. While other festivals often celebrate devotion in visible ways, Gupt Navratri reminds people that spiritual growth can happen in silence. Through meditation, mantra chanting and mindful living, devotees are encouraged to connect with the divine energy, or Shakti, that exists within every person.
Why Gupt Navratri is considered different
Many spiritual traditions believe Gupt Navratri is dedicated to worshipping the Divine Feminine in her subtle and powerful forms. Instead of praying only for success, wealth or good fortune, this period encourages people to seek inner wisdom, strength and spiritual awareness.
The focus is not on grand rituals or public celebrations. Instead, it is about spending quiet time with yourself, becoming more aware of your thoughts and building a stronger connection with the divine.
Simple ways to observe Gupt Navratri
You do not need elaborate rituals to make the most of Gupt Navratri. Mishra suggests that simple daily practices can help deepen your spiritual journey.
You can:
- Spend a few minutes in meditation every day.
- Chant a mantra that brings you peace.
- Read sacred texts or spiritual books.
- Keep a gratitude journal.
- Sit quietly without distractions and observe your thoughts.
Also Read What happens when you meditate in temples? A spiritual guru explains
The power of silence
Mishra says silence can become a spiritual practice during Gupt Navratri. Even spending a few minutes each day in meditation or repeating a sacred mantra can help calm the mind.
When the mind becomes quieter, many people find it easier to listen to their inner voice. This peaceful state can improve focus, reduce mental stress and create space for clarity and self-awareness.
Awakening the Shakti within
For many devotees, Gupt Navratri is also a time to honour the Divine Feminine. Mishra explains that Shakti is not only worshipped as a goddess but also believed to be the creative, powerful energy present within every individual.
By praying, meditating and reflecting during these nine days, devotees aim to awaken qualities such as courage, compassion, confidence and inner peace.
A chance to let go of old patterns
Gupt Navratri is often seen as a time for emotional healing. Spiritual seekers use this period to release fears, negative thoughts and habits that no longer serve them.
Instead of trying to change the world around them, they focus on changing themselves. This inner work, many believe, leads to lasting transformation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More