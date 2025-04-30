Mahindra BE6 to Skoda Kylaq: All cars crash tested by Bharat NCAP in 2025 so far

Bharat New Car Assessment Program or BNCAP has initiated crash testing the automobiles sold in India for nearly one and a half years, from December 2023 when it first emerged with the models such as the Tata Safari and Tata Harrier. In the past 17 months, Bharat NCAP has tested many models in diverse shapes and body types. Even in 2025, the Bharat NCAP tested several new passenger cars from the range of coupe SUVs to sub-compact SUVs. Here is a quick look at the new passenger vehicles crash tested by Bharat NCAP in 2025 till now.

Here is a brief overview of the new passenger cars crash tested by Bharat NCAP in 2025 until now.

(Also read: Bharat NCAP will soon test ADAS capability of cars in India)

Mahindra XEV 9e

The Mahindra XEV 9e was among the very first crash tests conducted by BNCAP in 2025. The electric coupe SUV obtained five stars each for adult and child occupants. The electric vehicle had scored 32 out of a possible 32 points in adult occupant protection, making it the safest Bharat NCAP tested car until that time. Under the category of child occupant protection, it had 45 out of 49 points.

It is loaded with safety features such as six airbags as a standard, electronic parking brake with auto hold, 360-degree camera, auto park assist, three-point seatbelts for all occupants and ISOFIX child seat mounts. There is also a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a Level-2 ADAS featuring forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking. The Mahindra XEV 9e is priced between ₹21.90 lakh and ₹30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6 is another electric SUV by the domestic auto behemoth that was crash tested by Bharat NCAP in tandem with the XEV 9e. Similar to the XEV 9e, the Mahindra BE 6 also fetched a five-star safety rating. BE 6 scored 31.97 out of 32 points in the AOP segment, while in COP it scored 45 out of 49.

(Also read: Mahindra BE 6 review: Fast and furious with electric power, is it India's best EV yet?)

Although in the COP, BE 6 has the same points as XEV 9e, it lost small points in AOP. It has the same safety features as the larger XEV 9e. The price of this EV varies from ₹18.90 lakh to ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq is another recently launched SUV in India. It was crash tested by BNCAP in January 2025. It achieved a five-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. The sub-four metre SUV recorded 30.88 out of 32 points in the AOP category, and in COP, it registered 45 out of 49 points.

The Skoda Kylaq, which faces some stiff competition in the Indian market and features six airbags as standard fitments, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, rear parking camera with sensors, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Presently, it is the cheapest Skoda SUV available in India and ranges from ₹7.89 lakh to ₹14.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Syros

The Kia Syros was also one of the sub-four-metre SUVs tested by Bharat NCAP this year. The Kia Syros scored 30.21 points out of 32 in the AOP category, whereas in the COP category, it received 44.42 points out of 49.

The Kia Syros comes equipped with six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), front, side and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake. It also receives ISOFIX child seat anchorages and a level-2 ADAS suite. It is available in the range of ₹9 lakh to ₹17.80 lakh (ex-showroom).