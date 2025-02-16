Mahindra XEV 9e and BE6 electric SUVs hit a new high, secure nearly 31,000 bookings on very first day

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 have hit a new high with the number of bookings, registered on the very first day. The SUV's bookings opened on February 14. On the very first day, the two electric SUVs recorded 30,791 bookings, with a booking value of ₹8,472 crores (at ex-showroom price). Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e come sharing a wide range of components.

Mahindra XEV 9e sees higher demand

The homegrown automobile giant has also stated that the XEV 9e has contributed 56 per cent to the total bookings, while the Mahindra BE 6 has been attributed 44 per cent of bookings on the first day. The top-end Pack Three, powered by a 79 kWh battery pack, accounted for 73 per cent of the total bookings across both the XEV 9e and BE 6.

Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6 deliveries to begin in March 2025

The pricing of the Mahindra BE 6 starts at ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹26.90 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the pricing of the Mahindra XEV 9e starts at ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹30.50 lakh (ex-showroom). While bookings and test drives for these two electric SUVs have already commenced across India, deliveries will begin in the latter part of March 2025.

Mahindra has announced that deliveries for the Pack Three variants will begin from mid-March 2025 whereas the Pack Three Select variants will be delivered from June onwards. Pack Two will be delivered from July 2025 onwards whereas Pack One Above and Pack One will be delivered from August 2025 onwards.

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6: Two different battery packs

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs come available with battery pack options of 59 kWh and 79 kWh. These battery packs support DC fast charging at a maximum rate of 175 kW, enabling the battery packs to be charged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes.

Mahindra BE 6's 59 kWh variant can cover a distance of up to 535 kilometres, whereas the variant with a 79 kWh battery is claimed to provide a range of 682 kilometres. In comparison, the Mahindra XEV 9e is said to achieve a range of 542 kilometres and 656 kilometres, with the 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, respectively.