Mahindra XUV 7XO spotted in new AX9L variant ahead of 5th Jan launch

Mahindra is preparing to launch the XUV 7XO in the Indian market. The launch is slated to happen on January 5th. The XUV 7XO is essentially an upgraded XUV700, which has been a huge hit in our country. Now, the SUV was spotted by an Instagram user, who revealed quite a few details about the upcoming SUV. The XUV 7XO will now come with a new interior theme of beige and tan brown.(Instagram / motowagon_)

New top-end variant

The images reveal that the XUV 7XO will be offered in a new top-end variant called AX9L. There is also a possibility that the brand will be renaming the variants.

All-wheel drive on offer

The images also reveal that Mahindra will continue to offer all-wheel drive variants with the XUV 7XO. In the image, we can see ‘DSL 4W 7S AT’ written, which stands for Diesel 4-wheel drive 7-seater Automatic. The all-wheel drive system is offered only with the diesel engine. The 2.2-litre unit produces 182 bhp of max power at 3,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 450 Nm between 1,750 and 2,800 rpm when mated to the automatic transmission.

What changes can we anticipate in the design of the Mahindra XUV 7XO?

The exterior of the XUV 7XO will present a redesigned headlight configuration. The images confirm that the new headlamps will incorporate dual barrel design along with a projector setup similar to those seen on the Scorpio N. The new projector setup should help in making the headlamps even more powerful. The Daytime Running Lamp will no longer extend downward; rather, it will adopt a U-shape. The SUV now also comes equipped with LED foglamps down below in the bumper.

A new grille will be in the front, echoing the design of the grille found on the XUV500. The bumper will undergo a redesign as well. On the sides, a new set of alloy wheels will be added, while the flush door handles and roof rails will remain unchanged. At the rear, the tail lamp design will be updated, resembling what we have seen on the recently launched XEV 9S.

What changes can be seen in the interior of the Mahindra XUV 7XO?

The images confirm that the XUV 7XO will boast a new interior theme for the cabin. It will now be finished in a beige and tan brown colour scheme, giving a more upmarket look. The door pads were covered with camouflage, but we expect them to get the same colour treatment. The second row occupants will also get a centre armrest with cupholders. A new two-spoke steering wheel borrowed from Born Electric Mahindra electric vehicles is confirmed for the XUV 7XO. However, it is slightly different in terms of button placements because it uses real physical buttons instead of tactical ones, which share a single pad. This is a good thing, because the steering wheel buttons were a small gripe for me when I drove the XEV 9e and BE 6.

In contrast, the current XUV700 is equipped with a dual-screen setup. The XUV 7XO will feature a display for the passenger, in addition to an infotainment system and a digital screen for the driver. The Boss mode will allow the rear passenger to increase legroom by adjusting the front passenger seat directly from the second row.

Furthermore, there will be BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) support for those seated in the rear. The promotional materials indicate specific provisions for this capability. Mahindra is also offering rear curtains to improve privacy.

Mahindra may additionally incorporate Dolby Atmos, captain seats for the second row, along with a ventilation system, front parking sensors, and automatic parking, among various other upgrades.