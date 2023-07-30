Home / Car Bike / Mahindra's new pickup truck will be unveiled at South Africa on this date

Mahindra's new pickup truck will be unveiled at South Africa on this date

ByHT News Desk
Jul 30, 2023 12:21 PM IST

Mahindra has not revealed more details of this pickup truck. Some elements include a double-cab body style, rugged front grille and chunky off-road spec tyres.

Mahindra has teased its upcoming pick up truck scheduled to be unveiled in South African capital Cape Town on August 15.

“Get ready to go global. Experience freedom. Break boundaries. Our new Global Pik Up vision is ready to be unleashed. #Futurescape #GoGlobal”, the company posted a video on platform X. This pickup platform is said to be based on Mahindra Scorpio N platform. The pickup truck is codenamed Z121 and has a longer wheelbase than Scorpio N SUV, HT Auto report stated. It will have a 3,000 mm wheelbase enabling it to have a cargo deck.

Mahindra's pick up truck will be unveiled at an event in South Africa.(X/Mahindra Automotive)
According to report, this Mahindra Scorpio N pickup truck might arrive in single and double-cab body styles to the market by 2025. This vehicle could have the same petrol and diesel engines as the SUV. It could have manual and automatic transmissions. This pickup truck could come in 2WD and 4WD options.

Mahindra & Mahindra sold 32k passenger vehicles in June

Earlier this month, Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 21 per cent hike in domestic passenger vehicles sales at 32,588 units in June. The automaker had sold 26,880 units in June last year, PTI quoted the company statement.

"With strong demand for the SUV portfolio, we have continued our growth trend with domestic sales of 32,585 units and 22 per cent growth in June," M&M Ltd President, Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

He, however, added that SUV volumes were restricted by a short-term disruption in engine-related parts at the supplier end.

Sales of three-wheelers, including electric 3Ws, were at 6,377 units, as compared to 4,008 units in June 2022, a growth of 59 per cent, the company said.

(With PTI units)

