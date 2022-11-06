Maruti mulls raising production capacity in Manesar, Gurugram plants: Report

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) might increase its Manesar plant's production capacity by one lakh units by April 2024, said a senior official from the automaker giant.

According to a report in PTI, the production capacity at this plant might be expanded to cater to the enhanced demand before Maruti Suzuki's Sonipat facility commences operations in 2025.

Currently, Maruti rolls out Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, Brezza and Dzire cars from the Manesar plant. The automaker has a cumulative production capacity of 15 lakh units per annum at this facility.

Apart from Manesar, Maruti is looking at expanding the production capacity at its Gurugram plant to cater to the surging demand for its products. The Gurugram facility too has a cumulative production capacity of 15 lakh units per annum and rolls out cars such as Ertiga, XL6, and Eeco.

The automaker has also commenced work at a new facility in Kharkhoda, Sonipat.

“As of now, we have about 22.5 lakh capacity in Haryana plus Gujarat...And in times to come, we are in process of working on the Kharkhoda plant, which will be up and running in the year 2025,” Rahul Bharti, MSIL's Executive Director (Corporate Planning and Government Affairs) told PTI.

"And if required, I think most likely we might have to add about one lakh capacity on a short-term basis in Manesar to meet intermediate demand," Bharti added.

On being asked if Maruti is looking to increase capacity at the Manesar plant to reduce manufacturing footprint at the Gurugram facility, Bharti said that the automaker was not looking at any kind of reduction.

“We are not looking at any kind of reduction in Gurugram, in fact, at least in the shorter term, we might have to increase production in Gurugram,” he said.

Throwing light on the new plant in Kharkhoda, Sonipat. Bharti said, “Our first plant (first phase) should be commissioned by the first quarter of calendar 2025. And I think we already have to start thinking about a second plant if demand growth continues in India.”

Maruti is planning to invest ₹11,000 crore in the first phase of the Sonipat plant.

(With agency inputs)