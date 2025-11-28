Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Electric SUV to Launch in India on December 2nd

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara marks the manufacturer’s entry into the Indian EV space as its first battery electric model. Initially previewed as the eVX concept at Auto Expo 2023 and later unveiled in production form at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the upcoming electric SUV is built on the new HEARTECT-e platform made specifically for EVs. This employs a flat floor design for more cabin space, a reinforced high-voltage safety structure, and compact overhangs for better efficiency and cabin packaging. The e Vitara will launch in India on December 2, 2025, to take its place among the most important EVs for India. With its launch right around the corner, here is everything you need to know about Maruti’s first EV: Get Launch Updates on Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Notify me Notify me The e Vitara will be the first all-electric car from Maruti Suzuki

Category Details India Debut December 2, 2025 Expected Price ₹ 17 lakh – ₹ 22 lakh (ex-showroom, estimated) Platform New HEARTECT-e dedicated EV architecture Battery Options 49 kWh and 61 kWh Drivetrain Layouts 2WD (49 kWh & 61 kWh), 4WD (61 kWh only) Power Output (49 kWh 2WD) 142 bhp, 189 Nm Power Output (61 kWh 2WD) 172 bhp, 189 Nm Power Output (61 kWh 4WD) 172 bhp, 300 Nm Claimed Range Up to 500 km (61 kWh) 4WD System ALLGRIP-e electric AWD with Trail Mode Features Two-spoke steering, squared vents, dual-screen display, Ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, wireless charger Parking Assistance 360-degree camera, EPB with Auto Hold ADAS Level-2 suite - Lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, collision mitigation Safety Equipment Seven airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, front & rear parking sensors View All Prev Next

Expected Price Range and Launch Timeline

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara’s price is expected to range between ₹17 lakh and ₹22 lakh (ex-showroom). The official pricing will be announced at launch, scheduled to take place on December 2, 2025. Deliveries are expected to begin shortly after the launch event, putting it among the most important EV launches of the year.

Battery Options, Performance, and Range

The e Vitara will come with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The 49 kWh variant will be a 2WD model, with a single eAxle motor making 142 bhp and 189 Nm. The larger 61 kWh battery can be had in both 2WD and 4WD models. The 2WD version delivers 172 bhp and 189 Nm, while the 4WD version pushes torque output to 300 Nm thanks to dual eAxles. The 61 kWh variant claims a driving range of up to 500 km, while official range figures for the smaller battery are yet to be revealed.

ALLGRIP-e Electric 4WD System

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be sold with two battery pack options, with the larger 61 kWh unit to be offered on AWD variants

The e Vitara’s 4WD variant with the 61 kWh battery will debut Maruti Suzuki’s ALLGRIP-e electric all-wheel drive system in India. This system employs an independent motor on each axle and offers a Trail Mode to increase traction through selective braking and torque distribution. This will position the e Vitara as the only EV in its category to offer electric 4WD with a dedicated off-road mode.

Interior and Key Features

Stepping inside reveals a newly-designed cabin with squared-off air vents, a two-spoke steering wheel and a dual-screen interface that combines a 10.1-inch infotainment with a digital cluster. This supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside Suzuki Connect. Further features include ventilated seats, wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and an EPB with auto hold.

Level-2 ADAS and Safety Suite

The e Vitara is the first Maruti car to offer Level-2 ADAS in India

The e Vitara is the first Maruti Suzuki model in India to offer Level-2 ADAS, including features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, and emergency braking, among others. The larger safety suite comprises seven airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, and parking sensors at both ends.