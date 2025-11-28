Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Electric SUV to Launch in India on December 2nd
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is set to launch in India on December 2, 2025 as the brand’s first fully-electric model.
The upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara marks the manufacturer’s entry into the Indian EV space as its first battery electric model. Initially previewed as the eVX concept at Auto Expo 2023 and later unveiled in production form at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the upcoming electric SUV is built on the new HEARTECT-e platform made specifically for EVs. This employs a flat floor design for more cabin space, a reinforced high-voltage safety structure, and compact overhangs for better efficiency and cabin packaging. The e Vitara will launch in India on December 2, 2025, to take its place among the most important EVs for India. With its launch right around the corner, here is everything you need to know about Maruti’s first EV:
|Category
|Details
|India Debut
|December 2, 2025
|Expected Price
|₹17 lakh – ₹22 lakh (ex-showroom, estimated)
|Platform
|New HEARTECT-e dedicated EV architecture
|Battery Options
|49 kWh and 61 kWh
|Drivetrain Layouts
|2WD (49 kWh & 61 kWh), 4WD (61 kWh only)
|Power Output (49 kWh 2WD)
|142 bhp, 189 Nm
|Power Output (61 kWh 2WD)
|172 bhp, 189 Nm
|Power Output (61 kWh 4WD)
|172 bhp, 300 Nm
|Claimed Range
|Up to 500 km (61 kWh)
|4WD System
|ALLGRIP-e electric AWD with Trail Mode
|Features
|Two-spoke steering, squared vents, dual-screen display, Ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, wireless charger
|Parking Assistance
|360-degree camera, EPB with Auto Hold
|ADAS
|Level-2 suite - Lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, collision mitigation
|Safety Equipment
|Seven airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, front & rear parking sensors
Expected Price Range and Launch Timeline
The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara’s price is expected to range between ₹17 lakh and ₹22 lakh (ex-showroom). The official pricing will be announced at launch, scheduled to take place on December 2, 2025. Deliveries are expected to begin shortly after the launch event, putting it among the most important EV launches of the year.
Battery Options, Performance, and Range
The e Vitara will come with two battery pack options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The 49 kWh variant will be a 2WD model, with a single eAxle motor making 142 bhp and 189 Nm. The larger 61 kWh battery can be had in both 2WD and 4WD models. The 2WD version delivers 172 bhp and 189 Nm, while the 4WD version pushes torque output to 300 Nm thanks to dual eAxles. The 61 kWh variant claims a driving range of up to 500 km, while official range figures for the smaller battery are yet to be revealed.
ALLGRIP-e Electric 4WD System
The e Vitara’s 4WD variant with the 61 kWh battery will debut Maruti Suzuki’s ALLGRIP-e electric all-wheel drive system in India. This system employs an independent motor on each axle and offers a Trail Mode to increase traction through selective braking and torque distribution. This will position the e Vitara as the only EV in its category to offer electric 4WD with a dedicated off-road mode.
Interior and Key Features
Stepping inside reveals a newly-designed cabin with squared-off air vents, a two-spoke steering wheel and a dual-screen interface that combines a 10.1-inch infotainment with a digital cluster. This supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside Suzuki Connect. Further features include ventilated seats, wireless phone charging, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and an EPB with auto hold.
(Also read: New Seltos to E-Vitara: Upcoming car launches in December 2025)
Level-2 ADAS and Safety Suite
The e Vitara is the first Maruti Suzuki model in India to offer Level-2 ADAS, including features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, and emergency braking, among others. The larger safety suite comprises seven airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, and parking sensors at both ends.