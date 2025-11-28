New Kia Seltos to Maruti Suzuki E-Vitara: Upcoming car launches in December 2025

Upcoming Cars In India Next Month: The country is set to receive a volley of new car launches in the coming months, and December 2025 is already lined up with a list of key models expected to make a significant impact in their respective segments. With 5 major launches across EVs, petrol SUVs and lifestyle convertibles, next month is set to be massive for the Indian car market. From Kia's generational update for its popular SUV, to Maruti's first mass-market EV, here are the top 5 upcoming car launches in December 2025: Get Launch Updates on Kia Seltos 2026 Notify me Notify me December 2025 will witness several important product launches across different segments

2025 Kia Seltos

The next generation of the popular Kia Seltos is set to globally debut on December 10 with a revamped design, an updated suite of features, and potentially a new hybrid engine. The Seltos is expected to come with a new platform and align with the latest iteration of Kia’s global design philosophy. It will bring a sharper stance and will possibly be longer than the outgoing model, offering more cabin and boot space. On the feature front, it is expected to get a triple-screen display, while retaining creature comforts such as ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and wireless charging pad. The ADAS suite may become available on lower trims.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The e Vitara will be the biggest launch of the month, marking Maruti Suzuki’s entry into the EV space in India. Developed on the new HEARTECT-e platform designed for battery-electric vehicles, the e Vitara will bring a flat floor layout with a high-voltage safety structure and compact overhangs to maximise cabin space and efficiency. It will be sold with two battery pack options, 49 kWh and 61 kWh, with the larger unit expected to offer up to 500 km on a single charge. The e Vitara will be offered in both 2WD and AWD variants, with the latter expected to make 172 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. It will feature a dual-screen display setup with a 10.1-inch infotainment and a digital cluster. It will be the first Maruti to offer Level-2 ADAS and will further feature ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Tata Safari Petrol

Tata will breathe new life into its flagship SUV by launching a new petrol version on December 9. The Safari has remained an important model in the carmaker’s strategy, and it will now get its most important update yet. Its petrol-powered version will cater to a broader demographic of buyers who seek refinement with softer NVH levels and conventional driving dynamics. The Safari Petrol will be powered by the new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine that can deliver between 168-170 bhp at around 5,500 rpm, and approximately 280 Nm at the 2,000-3,000 rpm mark. This unit makes 158 bhp and 255 Nm of torque in the new Sierra.

With this update, the Tata Safari will now directly rivals the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar and the Mahindra XUV700.

Tata Harrier Petrol

The petrol buck won’t just stop with the Safari, as the Harrier is also in line to get the new Hyperion turbo-petrol engine. While it has already established itself as a strong player in its segment, petrol power will open it up to a wider range of potential buyers who have long been considering the Harrier, and would have purchased it if not for its commitment to the diesel mill. At the same time, it will also mean the Harrier will enter a very crowded petrol-powered mid-size SUV market, where it will have to shine on its own.

MINI Cooper Convertible

MINI India has already opened bookings for the upcoming MINI Cooper Convertible ahead of its inevitable launch next month. It will come with a fully-electric fabric roof, which goes up or down within 18 seconds, drastically upping the fun factor of a peppy compact car. But that will not be the only highlight, as the upcoming MINI will feature new tech and personalisation options, tweaked exterior elements, and new 17-inch alloys. The Cooper Convertible will continue to carry the iconic circular OLED infotainment, while featuring creature comforts such as powered seats, HUD, ambient lighting, and the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit pushing 201 bhp and 300 Nm of torque.