Maruti Suzuki e Vitara pre-bookings begin ahead of imminent launch, likely to hit showrooms on…

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025 in its production-ready avatar is likely to launch in May 2025. While the carmaker has not revealed any specific timeframe officially, some dealerships have started accepting bookings of the EV, hinting at an imminent launch. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara first made its debut as eVX concept at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Upon launch, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will challenge tough rivals including the Hyundai Creta Electric and Tata Nexon EV among others. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be sold through the OEM's premium retail network Nexa, which also sells models like Baleno, Fronx, Jimny etc. The e Vitara will be available with two battery pack options and three trim choices, which are - Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

Maruti Suzuki has revealed that despite being a late entrant in the space, the OEM is banking big on e Vitara to become the segment-leading player. The automaker is focusing big on developing a robust charging network for the e Vitara customers, which could be a useful strategy to ramp up demand and sales of the EV. With the e Vitara, Maruti Suzuki is taking a top-down approach in the Indian electric car market, a strategy Mahindra has taken already.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Everything we know

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will be the brand's first car to come with a Level 2 ADAS, while other features will include a fully digital instrument cluster, and a few other high-end features including a panoramic glass roof, automatic climate control, wireless charger, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, a 360-degree surround view camera, power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, sliding and recline function for the second row, and seven airbags.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will get a front wheel drive configuration. The battery pack option will depend on the variants. The Delta variant will get a 48.8 kWh battery pack, whereas the Zeta and Alpha variants will have a larger 61.1 kWh pack. All the three variants will come with 7 kW AC charging and 70 kW DC fast charging capability.